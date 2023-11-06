Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 10: Michael Penix Jr. out-duels Caleb Williams
- Michael Penix Jr. led Washington to win over USC and Caleb Williams
- Dillon Gabriel loses second-consecutive game
By Scott Rogust
Week 10 of the 2023 college football season is in the books. There is now a sense of urgency for teams, knowing what they need to do to either make the College Football Playoff or to qualify for some sort of bowl game. There was a lot to take place in Week 10.
Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies beat Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans. The Ohio State Buckeyes survived an upset bid by the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the LSU Tigers. And much more.
But, how did all of the Heisman Trophy candidates perform in Week 10? There are nine candidates who remain on the list, with one new entry.
Heisman Trophy Power Rankings Week 10
There is a new name on this list, due in part to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders' performance against Oregon State, and the fact that the team fell to 4-5 on the season. With that, we had to look for a new candidate, and one who stands out is the leading rusher in the nation, Ollie Gordon II of the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Gordon didn't receive many carries early on in the season, totaling in the single digits in each of his first three games. But starting in Week 4 against Iowa State, Gordon was given double-digit carries, and he's made the most of them ever since. In every game after the first three weeks of the season, Gordon has recorded over 100 rushing yards. In Weeks 8 and 9, Gordon totaled over 270 yards in each!
This Saturday, Gordon didn't reach the 200 rushing yard mark, but he still did well. On 33 carries, Gordon ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the team's 27-24 win against the Oklahoma Sooners in the final Bedlam Series game.
Through nine games, Gordon had 174 carries for a nation-leading 1,225 yards, and 12 touchdowns.
Marvin Harrison Jr. is easily the best player on the Ohio State Buckeyes offense and will likely be the first position player to be taken off the board in the NFL Draft next April. Harrison had been on a roll, recording over 100 receiving yards in his previous four games entering Week 10.
On Saturday, Harrison and the Buckeyes were on the road to take on Rutgers and were given a bit of a scare as they entered halftime trailing 9-7. While Harrison didn't get anywhere near 100 yards receiving in the game, he made up for it by scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game away by the score of 35-16. Harrison finished the game with just 25 receiving yards on four catches.