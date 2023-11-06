Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 10: Michael Penix Jr. out-duels Caleb Williams
- Michael Penix Jr. led Washington to win over USC and Caleb Williams
- Dillon Gabriel loses second-consecutive game
By Scott Rogust
Last week, Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel had a rough game passing the football. Even though they still hung in the game, they couldn't take a lead late, suffering their first loss. Yet, the Sooners were still ranked in the Top 10 by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee. So, as long as Gabriel played at a high level and Oklahoma won out, they could stand a chance to make the Playoff.
Instead, Gabriel and Oklahoma lost their second consecutive game, this time to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the final edition of the Bedlam Series. Gabriel did have one costly turnover, a fumble midway through the fourth quarter that allowed Oklahoma State to kick a field goal to increase their lead to 27-21.
Oklahoma would settle for a field goal on their next drive, although that was because the referees missed a defensive pass interference call on Oklahoma State in the end zone. With one last shot to tie the game up, the Sooners fell two yards short of a first down on fourth-and-five and secured the loss.
Gabriel recorded 344 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception while completing 26-of-37 pass attempts.
The Florida State Seminoles received the No. 4 ranking by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee. They are undefeated and bound to make it into the ACC Championship Game. This week, the Seminoles faced off against the 2-6 Pittsburgh Panthers, who were blown out 58-7 the week prior, causing head coach Pat Narduzzi to throw his players under the bus in his postgame press conference.
Florida State only trailed for four minutes the entire game, midway through the second quarter. But Jordan Travis broke the tie with a one-yard touchdown run to tie things up. Later in the second quarter, while leading 10-7, Travis hit Markeston Douglas for a 22-yard touchdown. From there, the game was essentially over, although running back Trey Benson drove up the score with a 55-yard touchdown run.
In the 24-7 win, Travis threw 22 completions for 360 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions on 36 attempts.