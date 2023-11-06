Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 10: Michael Penix Jr. out-duels Caleb Williams
- Michael Penix Jr. led Washington to win over USC and Caleb Williams
- Dillon Gabriel loses second-consecutive game
By Scott Rogust
Drake Maye and the North Carolina Tar Heels lost two consecutive games and hurt their chances of making the College Football Playoff. Maye was far from the problem for the Tar Heels in the past two weeks, but his Heisman odds will get dinged a bit. Luckily for North Carolina, their schedule rewarded them with a matchup against Campbell.
There's not much to say here. Maye and the Tar Heels cruised to a 59-7 win. Maye completed 16-of-23 pass attempts for 244 yards and four touchdowns before he was pulled for the remainder of the game midway through the third quarter.
J.J. McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines didn't get the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings due in part to Ohio State having more strong wins. For Michigan, their schedule had been relatively easy, including in Week 10 against Purdue.
Michigan, as expected, were able to continue their undefeated season by beating Purdue 41-13.
McCarthy may not have reached the end zone due in part to the success of the running game, but he still put up some good passing numbers. On 37 attempts, 24 were completed for 335 yards.
If Michigan remains undefeated through Conference Championship Weekend, McCarthy will undoubtedly earn an invite to New York as a Heisman finalist. He's not putting up ridiculous numbers like Michael Penix Jr. or Jayden Daniels, but being the quarterback of an undefeated, top team in the nation is highly valued.