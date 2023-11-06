Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 10: Michael Penix Jr. out-duels Caleb Williams
- Michael Penix Jr. led Washington to win over USC and Caleb Williams
- Dillon Gabriel loses second-consecutive game
By Scott Rogust
The biggest game of the weekend was undoubtedly between the No. 5 Washington Huskies and No. 20 USC Trojans. That's because it would feature a duel between Caleb Williams, last year's Heisman Trophy winner, and Michael Penix Jr., one of the favorites to win this year. This game was as advertised, as both offenses put up points at will. Washington and Penix would walk away with the 52-42 win.
It must be stressed that this loss wasn't on Williams. Once again, the defense failed to give Williams help. So, he had to once again play hero ball, but it still wasn't enough to get the win. Now, the team is 7-3 on the year and will fall out of the College Football Playoff this upcoming week. But that shouldn't disqualify Williams from being considered for the Heisman. He's that good.
Williams completed 27-of-35 pass attempts for 312 yards and three touchdowns while running for 16 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Still sitting atop our Heisman Trophy powers rankings list is Michael Penix Jr., the quarterback for undefeated Washington. Penix showed that he will step up against the toughest opponents on the schedule. He did so against Oregon, and again vs. USC on Saturday.
When it comes to his best play, it was, without a doubt, his game-tying touchdown pass in the second quarter. Facing a third-and-18, Penix rolled to his left when facing defensive pressure. As he was close to stepping out of bounds, he heaved a pinpoint pass to wide receiver Devin Culp to tie the game 14-14.
Penix didn't lead the team in touchdowns, as that belonged to running back Dillon Johnson, who ran for 256 yards and four touchdowns. Interestingly enough, Penix also threw for 256 yards, but threw two touchdowns and one interception (not his fault) while completing 22-of-30 pass attempts.
Next week, Penix and the Huskies face the Utah Utes, who were blown out by Oregon last week.