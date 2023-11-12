Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 11: Jayden Daniels makes history
- Jayden Daniels' historic game vs. Florida
- Bo Nix continues hot streak
- Dillon Gabriel's eight-touchdown performance vs. West Virginia
By Scott Rogust
Week 11 of the college football season is over. That means there are two more weeks of the regular season remaining before qualified teams compete in their respective conference championship games. From there, the focus will be on bowl games.
But ahead of said bowl games, will be the Heisman Trophy ceremony, which will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9, live from New York City. Finalists will receive their invitations to the ceremony, where it will be revealed which nominee will win college football's "Most Outstanding Player" award.
With the Week 11 games in the books, let's unveil our power rankings of the 10 candidates to win the Heisman Trophy, and who are the favorites to win the award.
Heisman Trophy Power Rankings Week 11
The time has come. Carson Beck has made the Top 10 of the Heisman Trophy Power Rankings. The Georgia Bulldogs are a Top 4 team in the nation, per the College Football Playoff selection committee. While they haven't played dominant football like they have in their previous two national championship seasons, the Bulldogs are showing how dominant they can be in Week 11.
Entering their game against the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels, Beck had thrown for 2,716 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 72.2 percent of his passes. On Saturday, Beck and the Bulldogs picked up a dominant 52-17 win.
Beck completed 18-of-25 throws for 306 yards and two touchdowns while throwing one interception. The junior quarterback also picked up 30 yards on four carries.
Last year, Stetson Bennett was named a finalist for the Heisman despite not putting up high numbers. That was mostly because Bennett was the quarterback for the undefeated Bulldogs. If Beck leads Georgia to another SEC Championship, it would not be entirely shocking if he were to receive an invitation to the ceremony in New York City.
The Florida State Seminoles are looking to win-out the rest of the season to ensure they have a chance to be in the College Football Playoff. On Saturday, they took on the in-state rival Miami Hurricanes. They were facing quarterback Emory Williams instead of Tyler Van Dyke, who was benched for the game.
Travis' lone touchdown of the game was a six-yard pass to wide receiver Keon Coleman to extend Florida State's lead to 27-13. He finished the game completing 19-of-31 pass attempts for 265 yards.
When it comes to Jordan Travis, he didn't necessarily put the team on his back to pick up the win. Instead, it was running back Trey Benson, who ran for 80 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.