Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 11: Jayden Daniels makes history
- Jayden Daniels' historic game vs. Florida
- Bo Nix continues hot streak
- Dillon Gabriel's eight-touchdown performance vs. West Virginia
By Scott Rogust
The Ohio State Buckeyes entered Week 11 with the first-overall ranking by the College Football Playoff selection committee. While Michigan and Penn State did battle to see if a potential three-team tie in the East division of the Big Ten conference would remain intact, the Buckeyes took on the lowly Michigan State Spartans. What is there to say? This game went exactly as you would have expected it to.
Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. showed once again that he's a playmaker at the collegiate level and could potentially translate it to the NFL. In the 38-3 victory, Harrison caught seven passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns. As if that wasn't enough, Harrison had one carry, which he took 19 yards for a touchdown. A three-touchdown performance by the surefire Top 5 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Harrison has now gone three consecutive games with multiple receiving touchdowns.
The North Carolina Tar Heels rebounded last week with a massive win over Campbell, but this came after losing back-to-back games against Virginia and Georgia Tech. In Week 11, the Tar Heels and quarterback Drake Maye faced off against their hated rivals -- the Duke Blue Devils.
While Maye's numbers weren't at the level of his fellow quarterbacks this weekend, he did make some ridiculous plays. There was his lateral to running back Omarion Hampton while he was being brought down by defenders on a scramble, and his two-point conversion throw to tight end John Copenhaver in double overtime.
In the 47-45 win, Maye threw for 342 yards, one touchdown and one interception while completing 28-of-43 pass attempts. Maye also ran for 22 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.