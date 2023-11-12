Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 11: Jayden Daniels makes history
- Jayden Daniels' historic game vs. Florida
- Bo Nix continues hot streak
- Dillon Gabriel's eight-touchdown performance vs. West Virginia
By Scott Rogust
Dillon Gabriel and the Oklahoma Sooners had a rough couple of weeks. After sitting undefeated on the year, the Sooners lost in back-to-back weeks to Kansas and Oklahoma State. The Sooners looked to end their skid against West Virginia.
Well, it was a rather easy day for the Sooners and Gabriel, as they bulldozed their way to a 59-10 win over the Mountaineers.
Gabriel accounted for eight touchdowns in the game, throwing five and running for three. The senior quarterback completed 23-of-36 pass attempts for 423 yards, while running for 50 yards on 11 carries.
It was a great day for Oklahoma.
The Michigan Wolverines had quite the 24 hours. On Friday on their flight for their game against Penn State, head coach Jim Harbaugh was banned for their final three games of the regular season due to the sign-stealing scandal involving former analyst Connor Stallions. The Wolverines were motivated and exuded the "Michigan vs. Everybody" mantra for their game against the Nittany Lions.
For McCarthy, he didn't have a great game. He didn't have a bad game for that matter. He, quite frankly, didn't have to do much. McCarthy threw just eight passes, completing seven of them for 60 yards. Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who prioritized running the football, which was the right move. The team ran for 227 yards on 46 carries. McCarthy picked up 34 rushing yards on eight carries.
McCarthy didn't do much to really catapult him up our rankings. But he's more focused on winning a national championship and continuing Michigan's undefeated season.