Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 11: Jayden Daniels makes history
- Jayden Daniels' historic game vs. Florida
- Bo Nix continues hot streak
- Dillon Gabriel's eight-touchdown performance vs. West Virginia
By Scott Rogust
The time has come. Caleb Williams falls down our Heisman Trophy Power Rankings. The USC Trojans flpped in the past month, when they had national championship aspirations. Most of it can be attributed to the defense. It was hard to point blame at Williams, as he did everything he could to keep the Trojans in games. But with four losses on the season, it's hard for him to be considered a favorite for the Heisman.
Willams and the Trojans lost 36-27 on Saturday night, picking up their fourth loss in the past five weeks. Last year's Heisman winner tried his best to bring USC back in the game, leading the team to touchdowns on their final two drives of the game. But, Oregon was able to pick up a first down on a 10-yard pass from Bo Nix to running back Bucky Irving, and they kneeled out the clock.
In the loss, Williams completed 19-of-34 pass attempts for 291 yards and a touchdown while running for one touchdown.
Expect Williams to fall further down the list, especially if J.J. McCarthy has some impressive performances in his last two regular season games against Maryland and Ohio State.
Yes, the LSU Tigers are 6-3 on the year entering Week 11. But Jayden Daniels playing straight out of a video game. This week, Daniels did something that no other quarterback can say they did.
On Saturday, LSU took on the Florida Gators and picked up the 52-35 victory. Daniels was electric, completing 17-of-26 pass attempts for 372 yards and three touchdowns while running for 234 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries! That's right, he picked up an average of 19.5 yards per carry against the Gators.
According to Pro Football Focus, Daniels is the first player in FBS history to throw for over 350 yards and run for over 200 yards in a single game. That's right, no other player has ever done that.
Daniels needs to seriously be given an invitation for the Heisman ceremony in a few weeks. He deserves it.