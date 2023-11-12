Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 11: Jayden Daniels makes history
- Jayden Daniels' historic game vs. Florida
- Bo Nix continues hot streak
- Dillon Gabriel's eight-touchdown performance vs. West Virginia
By Scott Rogust
Bo Nix is now one of the two favorites, in our eyes, to win the Heisman. The Oregon Ducks have been an absolute powerhouse since they let a victory against Washington slip away. They were motivated, and never let up against their opponents, even if they had a sizable lead.
On Saturday, Nix took on the USC Trojans and had probably the perfect start. His first two pass attempts were completed for 162 yards and two touchdowns to give Oregon an early 14-0 lead. Not bad, right?
Oregon put points on the board on all but three drives -- a three-and-out in the third quarter, a missed field goal in the fourth, and the final drive to close out the game. It was that kind of night for the Ducks.
Nix completed 23-of-31 throws for 412 yards and four touchdowns.
The Heisman Trophy may very well be determined by the winner of the looming Pac-12 Championship Game between Oregon and Washington. There are two more weeks to determine if that will be the case, but both teams look like they're not letting up any time soon.
Nix is deserving of the Heisman this year. Last year wasn't an anomaly. He's the real deal.
The Washington Huskies quarterback continues to hold the No. 1 spot in our Heisman Trophy Power Rankings. Penix had two really good performances against Stanford and USC, with both being close contests. This week, Penix and Washington faced off against the Utah Utes, the team that the Oregon Ducks decisively beat 35-6 back in Week 9.
Much like his previous two games, Penix was caught up in a back-and-forth matchup. The difference was that the quarterback had to deal with high winds in Seattle. But, he was still able to throw for 332 yards and two touchdowns while completing 24-of-42 pass attempts. Penix also picked up his first rushing touchdown of the season.
One of Penix's touchdowns was a 33-yard, go-ahead score to wide receiver Rome Odunze.
Penix's play is helping Washington win, and they have now gone 10-0 in a season for just the second time. If Penix keeps it up and wins the Pac-12 Championship Game, the Heisman should be his.