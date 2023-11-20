Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 12: A new favorite, Jayden Daniels' big game
By Scott Rogust
Dillon Gabriel and the Oklahoma Sooners are looking to stay afloat to make it to the Big 12 Championship Game. This week, they had to play the BYU Cougars with a chance to stay in the race for a spot in the conference championship game.
Gabriel left the game early after suffering what was an undisclosed injury. Redshirt freshman Jackson Arnold entered in relief, who threw for 33 yards while completing five of nine pass attempts. The Sooners held on for the 31-24 win to improve to 9-2 on the season.
Prior to leaving, Gabriel completed 13-of-21 pass attempts for 191 yards and two touchdowns.
The North Carolina Tar Heels have won two in a row, but will not be part of the ACC Championship Game. But he will be bowl-eligible, so there's that. Drake Maye is still playing at a high level and will be one of the first two quarterbacks selected in the NFL Draft in April.
Unfortunately for the Tar Heels, they lost their third game of the season, this time to the Clemson Tigers by the score of 31-20. Maye did have an impressive play in the first quarter, throwing a touchdown pass to J.J. Jones off his backfoot. But, his play wasn't enough to bring them to a victory.
Maye finished the day throwing 16 completions for 209 yards and a touchdown while throwing an interception on 36 attempts. Maye also ran for 67 yards on 10 carries.