Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 12: A new favorite, Jayden Daniels' big game
- Who's No. 1 after Week 12?
- Jayden Daniels has another big game
- Carson Beck rises up rankings
By Scott Rogust
J.J. McCarthy is going to get plenty of Heisman love, considering the Michigan Wolverines are undefeated. Yes, he doesn't exactly have to carry the team on his back to lead the team to a win like Caleb Williams, but he's got some really good statistics.
On Saturday, McCarthy and the Wolverines took on the Maryland Terrapins. It was a much tougher battle than Michigan anticipated, but they were able to hold on to get the 31-24 win.
McCarthy completed 12-of-23 pass attempts for 141 yards, while throwing one interception.
Marvin Harrison Jr. is going to be the first-position player selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. That's because he's showcased through his three years at Ohio State that he can be a legitimate difference maker on offense. While he's not putting up DeVonta Smith numbers when he won the Heisman in the 2020 season, he is easily the reason why Ohio State stays in games and ultimately wins.
On Saturday, Ohio State defeated Minnesota 37-3. Harrison didn't put up over 100 yards. Instead, he picked up 30 receiving yards on three receptions. But he did score a touchdown in the second quarter, catching a four-yard pass from quarterback Kyle McCord to put the Buckeyes up 27-0.
We'll see how Harrison performs next week in "The Game" against the Michigan Wolverines. Can he help lead Ohio State to victory and to the Big Ten Championship Game?