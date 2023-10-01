Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 5: Caleb Williams' big game, Shedeur Sanders bounces back
- Caleb Williams throws six touchdowns vs. Colorado
- Shedeur Sanders picks apart USC's defense
- Michael Penix Jr. held without a touchdown for first time this season
By Scott Rogust
Another week of college football is in the books. Week 5 had its share of stories, such as the Colorado Buffaloes pushing the USC Trojans to the limit, the Georgia Bulldogs avoiding an upset against the Auburn Tigers, the Kentucky Wildcats beating the No. 22 Florida Gators, and more. Every week is eventful.
As the season progresses, the talk of the College Football Playoff not only intensifies but so do the debates as to which player should win the Heisman Trophy. Caleb Williams won the award last year and is looking to be the first player to do so since Archie Griffin back in 1975 and 1976. But did quarterbacks like Michael Penix Jr. of Washington and Bo Nix of Oregon lessen the gap?
Let's take a look at the Heisman Trophy power rankings after Week 5.
Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 5 edition
The Florida State Seminoles were able to fend off the Clemson Tigers in overtime last week to keep their undefeated season intact. But, the team did fall outside of the College Football Playoff field, landing the No. 5 spot. Despite that, the Seminoles are still a top team in the nation.
Quarterback Jordan Travis has played a role in Florida State's success this season. In four games, Travis completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 1,028 yards and 10 touchdowns, while throwing one interception. Travis also ran for 94 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.
Travis and Florida State return from their bye week and take on the Virginia Tech Hokies.
When it comes to LSU vs. Ole Miss games, they are always must-see television. The 2023 edition of the matchup certainly provided the entertainment value, as it was a back-and-forth, high-scoring affair between both teams.
LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels was electric on Saturday evening at Oxford. The dual-threat quarterback threw for 414 yards and four touchdowns while completing 27-of-36 pass attempts, and picked up 99 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. He did, however, lose a fumble in the first quarter on a vicious hit that sent him flying.
Even with those strong numbers, the Tigers defense couldn't help him out. Ole Miss was able to pick up the 55-49 victory on a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jaxson Dart to wide receiver Trey Harris with just 39 seconds remaining in regulation.
Now, LSU is 3-2 on the season. Sure, the win-loss record will stick out, but let's not forget that Lamar Jackson won the Heisman in 2016 after Louisville picked up three losses in the regular season. So, we can't throw Daniels off the power rankings list entirely.