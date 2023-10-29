Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 9: Dillon Gabriel falls
- Dillon Gabriel suffers first loss of season
- Caleb Williams wins ugly game vs. Cal
- Is Michael Penix Jr. still the favorite?
- Bo Nix dominates Utah
By Scott Rogust
The LSU Tigers are on their bye, but will return next week when they face the Alabama Crimson Tide in their huge annual game. It should present itself as a game for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels to show why he's a legitimate Heisman trophy candidate.
Yes, the Tigers are 6-2 on the season, but Daniels is playing at a ridiculously high level this season. Daniels threw for 2,573 yards, 25 touchdowns, and three interceptions on a 73.1 completion percentage and picked 521 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 91 carries.
Daniels should be in consideration for the Heisman. If he has a big game against Alabama, he could help his stock.
The Oregon Ducks are pushing towards an eventual rematch against the Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The Ducks, had they gone for the points instead of the three fourth-down plays, likely would have won. But the past is the past, and Oregon has shown that they are still a legitimate College Football Playoff contender this season.
On Saturday, the Ducks faced off against the No. 13 Utah Utes, who beat the USC Trojans last week. As it turns out, there is a significant gap between Oregon and Utah, as quarterback Bo Nix and the Ducks cruised to an easy 35-6 win.
Nix started the game with a touchdown on the opening drive, a one-yard run at the goal line. Before halftime, Nix increased Oregon's lead over Utah to 21-3 on an 18-yard pass to Jordan James in the first quarter and a three-yard pass to Troy Franklin in the second.
Overall, Nix completed 24-of-31 pass attempts for 248 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions, while picking up the aforementioned rushing touchdown.
Next week, Nix takes on a California team that gave USC fits in Week 9.