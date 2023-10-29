Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 9: Dillon Gabriel falls
- Dillon Gabriel suffers first loss of season
- Caleb Williams wins ugly game vs. Cal
- Is Michael Penix Jr. still the favorite?
- Bo Nix dominates Utah
By Scott Rogust
Watching a USC Trojans if you are a fan of the program must be stressful. At one point on Saturday, it looked as though the Trojans would lose to the California Golden Bears. All it took was for California to fail on a two-point conversion late in the game to hand USC their seventh win of the season.
Quarterback Caleb Williams did have a pretty good statistical day, but did have some miscues. Look no further than his fumble late in the fourth quarter. But, at the end of the day, the Trojans got the win, despite the play of the defense, led by coordinator Alex Grinch.
Williams completed 23-of-40 pass attempts for 369 yards and two touchdowns, while running for two touchdowns, despite putting up -12 rushing yards on 12 carries.
Next up on the schedule for Williams? Washington and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Let's just say that the Huskies haven't been playing the best ever since their win over Oregon two weeks ago.
Ever since Michael Penix Jr. had his Heisman moment against Oregon, he and the Washington Huskies haven't been the same. Last week, they nearly lost to the Arizona State Sun Devils, and Penix had his first multi-interception game of the season. This week, the Huskies took on a Stanford Cardinal team that overcame a 29-0 deficit and beat the Colorado Buffaloes 46-43 in double overtime a couple of weeks ago.
Penix had some struggles, such as a brutal interception on an end zone throw with the team up 35-33. Yet, the Huskies would take the 42-33 lead late on a 13-yard run by Dillon Johnson.
The quarterback completed 21-of-38 pass attempts for 369 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.
Penix should have a good game against USC's defense next week.