Heisman Trophy risers and fallers in Week 1: Cam Ward statement, Donovan Edwards dip
By Austen Bundy
College football's first official Saturday is in the books and, naturally, not everything went as predicted.
Some players on preseason Heisman watchlists turned in uninspiring performances and saw their stock drop. Others woke up Sunday and found their odds skyrocketing.
Week 1 Heisman risers
Cam Ward, QB — Miami
The Hurricane's 41-17 thumping of in-state rival Florida featured Ward, a transfer from Washington State, absolutely tearing the Gator secondary apart.
The 22-year-old threw for 385 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday, quickly making an impressive early case for his Heisman candidacy.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR — Arizona
While the Wildcats as a team struggled to fully put the Bronco Mendenhall-led New Mexico Lobos away until the second half late Saturday night, McMillan accounted for 28 of Arizona's 61 points.
Finding the endzone four times and racking up an insane 304 yards, McMillan not only would've outscored two top-10 teams (No. 3 Oregon and No. 7 Notre Dame) but also outgained four top-25 squads (No. 9 Michigan, No. 10 Florida State*, No. 14 Clemson and No. 20 Texas A&M).
*Florida State played in Week 0. To put a cherry on it all, he also accrued more total yards than 30 (!!) FBS teams.
Ashton Jeanty, RB — Boise State
While everyone else was distracted watching Miami-Florida or Notre Dame-Texas A&M, Boise State was in an incredible shootout with Georgia Southern. The Broncos prevailed 56-45 on the back of rusher Ashton Jeanty who casually put up 267 yards and six (!!) touchdowns. Jeanty was responsible for over half of Boise State's total points and over a third of its total yards Saturday.
Believe it or not, Jeanty was not on any oddsmaker's Heisman lists entering the season but best believe he's sprinted his way on to them now.
Week 1 Heisman fallers
Donovan Edwards, RB — Michigan
Michigan as a whole put up a rather disappointing performance against Fresno State on Saturday night. Despite escaping with the 30-10 win, the Wolverines had to rely on defensive plays and mistakes by Fresno's offense late in the game.
Edwards only rushed for 27 yards on 11 carries, out-used and gained by senior Kalel Mullings. Maybe the EA College Football 25 cover curse is real?
Dillon Gabriel, QB — Oregon
This one's a head scratcher. The Ducks barely escaped against Idaho, scrapping out a 24-14 win with a late fourth quarter interception. Gabriel posted a seemingly impressive 380 yards and two touchdowns but the proverbial "eye test" made it look like the Oklahoma transfer was uncomfortable, sustaining heavy pressure throughout the game.
He probably didn't fall down Heisman boards much but winning games by impressive margins will be a factor when it comes time to send finalists to New York City in December.
Ollie Gordon II, RB — Oklahoma State
Another Heisman favorite that probably didn't tumble too far, Gordon only put up 104 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Oklahoma State's 44-20 win over FCS South Dakota State. That's not bad but for a player billed as a dominant force, it left a little bit to be desired in Stillwater on Saturday. That being said, Gordon will have an opportunity to show off next week against a slightly bigger opponent when the SEC's Arkansas visits.