Heisman Watch: Sam Hartman compared to Notre Dame great after resounding debut
Sam Hartman looks like the best quarterback Notre Dame had for some time, as he helped lead the team to a blowout win over Navy.
By Scott Rogust
Last year, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were one of the biggest disappointments of the season. Some of that can be credited to the revolving door at the quarterback position and a lack of a proven starter. Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne didn't pan out for Notre Dame. This past offseason, Notre Dame added perhaps one of the best quarterbacks in the transfer portal in Sam Hartman, the former Wake Forest Demon Deacon.
College football fans are aware of what Hartman could do on the field in Wake Forest's offense. Legitimate video game numbers during his five years playing for the Demon Deacons and in the ACC. where he had the most career passing touchdowns (110) and second-most career passing yards (12,967) in conference history. Now, he entered one of the biggest college football programs and showed that he is probably one of the best quarterbacks they have had since Brady Quinn.
On Saturday, Notre Dame opened up their season in Week 0, all the way from Dublin, Ireland, to take on the Navy Midshipmen. This game wasn't even close, as the Fighting Irish dominated from the opening kickoff until the final whistle of the game, walking away with the 42-3 victory. Hartman was a main factor, and he may have already staked his claim as a potential candidate for the Heisman Trophy.
Heisman Watch: Sam Hartman leads Notre Dame to dominant win over Navy in Ireland
This game wasn't even close, and Hartman exposed the opposing defense. When it comes to Hartman's best play, it had to be his second touchdown pass to Jaden Greathouse. Hartman evaded pressure in the pocket, ran towards the line of scrimmage, and just before crossing, found the wide receiver open in the end zone and heaved an impressive pass.
Hartman finished his debut game completing 19 passes for 251 yards and four touchdowns on 23 attempts. That's right, Hartman only had four incompletions the entire game.
Speaking of the four touchdowns, Hartman's four are tied for the most in a debut game for a Notre Dame quarterback since Jack Coan in 2021 against Florida State, and Ron Pawlus in 1994 against Northwestern, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
Hartman has made a heck of a statement in his first game for the Fighting Irish. The next time he plays will be next Saturday, Sept. 2, against Tennessee State, in his first home game at Notre Dame Stadium. It may only be Week 0, but Hartman should be on the early edition of "Heisman Watch."