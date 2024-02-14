Hellas Verona vs. Juventus live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Serie A online
Hellas Verona host Juventus in Serie A this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch this key matchup.
Juventus' title hopes this season are drifting away after they lost their last two games to Inter Milan and Udinese. Inter are now seven points clear of Juve at the top of Serie A. However, Massimiliano Allegri's side have the opportunity to get back to winning ways this weekend against Hellas Verona.
Weston McKennie has remained a crucial part of Allegri's side since he returned to the club following an unsuccessful loan spell in the Premier League with Leeds United. The USMNT midfielder has missed just one league game this season and this was due to a suspension. Juventus' other American player Timothy Weah has also got regular game time at the club this season -- Weah joined from Lille last summer.
Juve have not scored in their last two matches, their last goal was Dusan Vlahovic's finish in a 1-1 draw with Empoli. Vlahovic has now scored 12 goals in 21 Serie A games this season.
Juventus finished seventh last season but this was with a points deduction. Overall they are now enjoying a much better campaign and are on course to qualify for the Champions League. However, winning the title may now be out of their reach.
This weekend they face a Verona side who are 18th in the division, so are in the relegation zone. They have two losses, two draws and one defeat in their last five games. Last time out they drew 0-0 with Monza. If they do not start picking up results soon then it will be Serie B soccer for Verona next season.
How to watch Hellas Verona vs. Juventus in Serie A
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 17
- Start Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Verona, Italy
- Stadium: Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi
- TV info: Paramount+
- Live Stream: Paramount+
