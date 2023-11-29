Fansided

Hero World Challenge tee times, format, field, purse, how to watch

By Cody Williams

Hero World Challenge - Final Round
Hero World Challenge - Final Round / Mike Ehrmann/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Hero World Challenge: Everything to know, how to watch

  1. Hero World Challenge tee times and field: When does Tiger Woods tee off?
  2. Hero World Challenge format: Is there a cut?
  3. How to watch Hero World Challenge: TV info and streaming schedule
  4. Hero World Challenge purse, winner's payout, prize money breakdown

Tiger Woods is back playing on the PGA Tour... or at least adjacent to it. This week, the event that Tiger hosts in the Bahamas, the 2023 Hero World Challenge, will take place from Nov. 30 through Dec. 3 in Albany. He announced the week prior to the tournament that the final spot in the field would be filled by the 82-time PGA Tour winner.

Though it's not an official PGA Tour event, it's a star-studded field only made better by Woods' return. There is another return that golf fans will be watching throughout the weekend at Albany Golf Course (an Ernie Els design) as Will Zalatoris makes his way onto the course returning from a back injury that robbed him of most of the 2023 swing.

But beyond that, two-time defending champion at the Hero World Challenge and the reigning FedEx Cup winner, Viktor Hovland, along with Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, and every major winner from the 2023 season except for Brooks Koepka will be in the field.

This is going to be a fun tournament with a smaller field, but everyone will want to see Tiger Woods' return back to golf. So we have you covered with everything you need to know.

Hero World Challenge tee times and field: When does Tiger Woods tee off?

Round 1 Tee Times

  • 10:46 a.m. ET: Brian Harman, Lucas Glover
  • 10:57 a.m. ET: Cameron Young, Sepp Straka
  • 11:08 a.m. ET: Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark
  • 11:19 a.m. ET: Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler
  • 11:30 a.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose
  • 11:41 a.m. ET: Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler
  • 11:52 a.m. ET: Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas
  • 12:03 p.m. ET: Jason Day, Collin Morikawa
  • 12:14 p.m. ET: Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth
  • 12:25 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Viktor Hovland

Tiger Woods will tee off at 11:52 a.m. ET paired with his good friend, Justin Thomas. The Hero's small field of 20 players will mean that the event starts with pairings instead of threesomes, which you love to see to get the most eyes on the golf throughout the week at Albany.

Hero World Challenge format: Is there a cut?

There is no cut at the Hero World Challenge. It is a 72-hole standard stroke play event like we normally see, but with only 20 players in the field, a cut would, frankly, be relatively pointless. The one wrinkle is that pairings for the next round are released after the conclusion of the preceding round, like we see on the weekend of standard PGA Tour events but for every round at the Hero instead.

How to watch Hero World Challenge: TV info and streaming schedule

There will be no PGA Tour Live for the Hero World Challenge this week, but a good amount of the golf will still be broadcast on Golf Channel and NBC. Streaming will be available on Peacock for subscribers. Here's a look at the full TV and streaming schedule for the week in Albany.

Date/Round

TV Channel, Streaming

Times

Thursday, Nov. 30 (Round 1)

Golf Channel (Peacock)

1:30-4:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 1 (Round 2)

Golf Channel (Peacock)

1:30-4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 2 (Round 3)

Golf Channel (Peacock)/NBC (Peacock)

Noon-2:30 p.m. ET/2:30-5:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 3 (Round 4)

Golf Channel (Peacock)/NBC (Peacock)

11:00 a.m-1:30 p.m. ET/1:30-4:30 p.m. ET

Hero World Challenge purse, winner's payout, prize money breakdown

There is a $4.5 million purse for the 2023 Hero World Challenge. While that may seem like a small amount, for paying out 20 players in a no-cut event as opposed to the 65+ that make the cut each week on the PGA Tour, it's a nice little payout. So let's see what the winner's share and the rest of the field will make in prize money based on finishing position.

Finishing Position

Prize Money and Payout

Winner

$1 million

2nd

$450,000

3rd

$300,000

4th

$225,000

5th

$200,000

6th

$190,000

7th

$185,000

8th

$180,000

9th

$175,000

10th

$170,000

11th

$165,000

12th

$160,000

13th

$155,000

14th

$150,000

15th

$145,000

16th

$140,000

17th

$135,000

18th

$130,000

19th

$125,000

20th

$120,000

Next. SL - Best golfer from every US state. The best golfer from every US state. dark

Home/PGA Tour