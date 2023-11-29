Hero World Challenge tee times, format, field, purse, how to watch
Hero World Challenge: Everything to know, how to watch
Tiger Woods is back playing on the PGA Tour... or at least adjacent to it. This week, the event that Tiger hosts in the Bahamas, the 2023 Hero World Challenge, will take place from Nov. 30 through Dec. 3 in Albany. He announced the week prior to the tournament that the final spot in the field would be filled by the 82-time PGA Tour winner.
Though it's not an official PGA Tour event, it's a star-studded field only made better by Woods' return. There is another return that golf fans will be watching throughout the weekend at Albany Golf Course (an Ernie Els design) as Will Zalatoris makes his way onto the course returning from a back injury that robbed him of most of the 2023 swing.
But beyond that, two-time defending champion at the Hero World Challenge and the reigning FedEx Cup winner, Viktor Hovland, along with Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, and every major winner from the 2023 season except for Brooks Koepka will be in the field.
This is going to be a fun tournament with a smaller field, but everyone will want to see Tiger Woods' return back to golf. So we have you covered with everything you need to know.
Hero World Challenge tee times and field: When does Tiger Woods tee off?
Round 1 Tee Times
- 10:46 a.m. ET: Brian Harman, Lucas Glover
- 10:57 a.m. ET: Cameron Young, Sepp Straka
- 11:08 a.m. ET: Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark
- 11:19 a.m. ET: Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler
- 11:30 a.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose
- 11:41 a.m. ET: Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler
- 11:52 a.m. ET: Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas
- 12:03 p.m. ET: Jason Day, Collin Morikawa
- 12:14 p.m. ET: Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth
- 12:25 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Viktor Hovland
Tiger Woods will tee off at 11:52 a.m. ET paired with his good friend, Justin Thomas. The Hero's small field of 20 players will mean that the event starts with pairings instead of threesomes, which you love to see to get the most eyes on the golf throughout the week at Albany.
Hero World Challenge format: Is there a cut?
There is no cut at the Hero World Challenge. It is a 72-hole standard stroke play event like we normally see, but with only 20 players in the field, a cut would, frankly, be relatively pointless. The one wrinkle is that pairings for the next round are released after the conclusion of the preceding round, like we see on the weekend of standard PGA Tour events but for every round at the Hero instead.
How to watch Hero World Challenge: TV info and streaming schedule
There will be no PGA Tour Live for the Hero World Challenge this week, but a good amount of the golf will still be broadcast on Golf Channel and NBC. Streaming will be available on Peacock for subscribers. Here's a look at the full TV and streaming schedule for the week in Albany.
Date/Round
TV Channel, Streaming
Times
Thursday, Nov. 30 (Round 1)
Golf Channel (Peacock)
1:30-4:30 p.m. ET
Friday, Dec. 1 (Round 2)
Golf Channel (Peacock)
1:30-4:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, Dec. 2 (Round 3)
Golf Channel (Peacock)/NBC (Peacock)
Noon-2:30 p.m. ET/2:30-5:00 p.m. ET
Sunday, Dec. 3 (Round 4)
Golf Channel (Peacock)/NBC (Peacock)
11:00 a.m-1:30 p.m. ET/1:30-4:30 p.m. ET
Hero World Challenge purse, winner's payout, prize money breakdown
There is a $4.5 million purse for the 2023 Hero World Challenge. While that may seem like a small amount, for paying out 20 players in a no-cut event as opposed to the 65+ that make the cut each week on the PGA Tour, it's a nice little payout. So let's see what the winner's share and the rest of the field will make in prize money based on finishing position.
Finishing Position
Prize Money and Payout
Winner
$1 million
2nd
$450,000
3rd
$300,000
4th
$225,000
5th
$200,000
6th
$190,000
7th
$185,000
8th
$180,000
9th
$175,000
10th
$170,000
11th
$165,000
12th
$160,000
13th
$155,000
14th
$150,000
15th
$145,000
16th
$140,000
17th
$135,000
18th
$130,000
19th
$125,000
20th
$120,000