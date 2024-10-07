Historic blue bloods were arguably snubbed from list of college football's best jobs
By John Buhler
After reading Antonio Morales and Bruce Feldman's joint feature for The Athletic from late last week, their finds from figuring out what are the top five jobs in college football are utterly fascinating. What they asked 50 anonymous college football people (coaches, general managers, analysts, staffers, etc.) to do was list, in order, their top five jobs in the sport. The results highlighted 19 programs.
A first-place vote was worth five points, a second-place vote was worth four points, a third-place vote was worth three points, and so on. There were a few ties on some people's ballots for fifth-place. Of course, all 50 participants were granted anonymity so they could speak as candidly as they possibly could on the subject. While the usual suspects were at the top, did a few blue-bloods get robbed?
Based on the anonymous poll put forth by The Athletic, these are the five best jobs in college football.
- Georgia Bulldogs (173 points, 16 first-place votes)
- Texas Longhorns (155 points, 12 first-place votes)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (143 points, 8 first-place votes)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (123 points, 6 first-place votes)
- LSU Tigers (53 points, 3 first-place votes)
And here is a list of every team that received at least one vote in this best college program exercise.
- 6. Oregon Ducks (28 points, 2 first-place votes)
- 7. Michigan Wolverines (19 points, 1 first-place vote)
- 8. USC Trojans (16 points, 1 first-place vote)
- 9. Florida Gators (8 points)
- 9. Miami Hurricanes (8 points)
- 11. Texas A&M Aggies (7 points, 1 first-place vote)
- 12. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6 points)
- 13. Tennessee Volunteers (5 points)
- 14. Florida Atlantic Owls (4 points)
- 15. Liberty Flames (3 points)
- 15. Penn State Nittany Lions (3 points)
- 17. UCF Knights (2 points)
- 18. Florida State Seminoles (1 point)
- 18. Oklahoma Sooners (1 point)
I have thoughts about what teams comprise the top five, as well as the other 14 receiving votes.
Did The Athletic's poll pick the five best jobs in college football correctly?
I don't mean to burst your bubble, but the top four are the top four, and that's not changing anytime soon. When it comes to resources, recruiting advantages, lenient academics, passion and winning tradition, good luck trying to top Georgia, Texas, Ohio State and Alabama. I would have Ohio State and Texas flipped, but it is not a big concern of mine. One is LSU should not be No. 5. It should be Oregon.
The combination of Phil Knight money and Oregon going to the Big Ten should surpass LSU firmly being in the lower upper of the SEC. Of the other first five out, I think USC has the biggest gripe. If the Trojans can get unity from the university president on down, I could argue for them being in the top 10. Academics hurt Michigan and the Florida component of it all hurts Florida and Miami a good bit.
Whoever gave Texas A&M a first-place vote either went their or has been completely brainwashed. If I had to give credit to a team in the No. 11 to No. 18 range, I think Florida Atlantic, Liberty and UCF are underrated and are low-key great jobs. There is too much chaos for my liking with pretty much every team in here, but one... Look at Oklahoma... This was a top-three job and going to the SEC ruined this.
If I had to pick a team who didn't get a vote I like, what about Kentucky? Also, Clemson is down bad...