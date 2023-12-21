5 historic NFL QBs who would crush it today
The NFL hasn't always been the quarterback-driven league that it is today. We go back in history to see which greats could have become Hall of Famers in today's game.
By Nick Villano
3. Doug Flutie, Original Career: 1986 to 2005
Doug Flutie is a legend. His time at Boston College will always be when college was king in New England. Well, outside of a certain greatest of all time. Still, Flutie had a heck of a college career. However, his NFL career never came close to the peaks, and the valleys were very deep.
Flutie started in 1986 with the Chicago Bears. However, his career started before that in the USFL with the New Jersey Generals. He was given a massive contract to spurn the NFL, which had serious concerns about his height. It had yet to be proven anyone under 6-foot could really have a superstar career. However, Flutie seemed to have Steve Young's talent just in a smaller body.
Flutie struggled in the USFL, throwing for 13 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while rushing for six more touchdowns. While most rookies are able to lick their wounds and move on, Flutie had to find a new job because the USFL immediately folded. His rights were traded to the Chicago Bears, and he played in the playoffs for them when Jim McMahon got hurt. He was alright at first, but a second-half collapse put their aspirations to bed.
Flutie finally came into his own in the CFL, where he was a three-time Grey Cup champion, a six-time Outstanding Player Award winner, and a six-time All-Star. The CFL really found how to use his talent best. Why wouldn't that happen in the NFL today? His unique ability to run and pass is prioritized in today's NFL. One caveat, he'd need the right coaching staff. We see what's happening with Justin Fields, who is very similar to Flutie. In the wrong hands, this wouldn't work. In the right hands, Flutie could be prime Russell Wilson.