5 historic NFL QBs who would crush it today
The NFL hasn't always been the quarterback-driven league that it is today. We go back in history to see which greats could have become Hall of Famers in today's game.
By Nick Villano
2. Daunte Culpepper, Original Career: 1999 to 2009
Daunte Culpepper is one of those stories of a player who just missed his perfect opportunity. Culpepper was one of the biggest stars in the league for what felt like a blip. He was competing with Peyton Manning for best in the league around 2004. He had 39 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while leading the league with 4,717 yards.
Culpepper was incredibly efficient, completing more than 60 percent of his passes throughout his entire prime. He was clutch as well, putting up eight fourth-quarter comebacks in his first three years as a starter. This would be prioritized in today's game, even if he did have Randy Moss. Culpepper still made huge plays.
Culpepper is a three-time Pro Bowler already, but he might be a perennial Pro Bowler in 2023. Not only could he run the ball, but he was second to Michael Vick as a runner at the position most seasons. In 2002, Culpepper had 10 rushing touchdowns. He had a turnover issue he needed to fix, but many great quarterbacks had that.
This was a QB who could be Mahomes-esque. We use that way too often when evaluating quarterbacks, but Culpepper had the physical talents. He was also built like a linebacker. He took way too many hits in his time, which ended his career early. However, with the rules to protect the quarterback today, he would have lasted much longer and been at least a borderline Hall of Famer.