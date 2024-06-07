History of MLB games played in London
By Lior Lampert
The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will meet for the third annual MLB London Series, starting Saturday, June 8.
Two National League East rivals will battle for international supremacy. But this isn't the first time baseball has traveled across the pond. So, now feels like an opportune time to take a trip down memory lane and reflect on the major league's history in England.
1874 MLB series in the United Kingdom
The Boston Red Stockings (who are now the Atlanta Braves) and Philadelphia Athletics spent nearly two months traveling across the United Kingdom. They played exhibition matches as part of a partnership with local cricket organizations to reach a more global audience.
1888 MLB series in England, World Tour
The Chicago White Stockings, who ironically and eventually became the Cubs, not the White Sox -- formed The World Tour. Hall of Famer turned team president and part owner Al Spalding organized the event to continue introducing baseball to the rest of the world. Aside from England, stops included France, Egypt, Italy and Australia.
1914 MLB series in England, World Tour
Nearly 30 years later, The Philadelphia Athletics and the New York (now San Francisco) Giants arranged a part two to the original World Tour. The excursion spanned over two months, making stops in many of the same countries from the initial voyage, also adding China into the mix.
1993 planned MLB exhibition in London
In October '93, the Mets and Boston Red Sox minor leaguers, the Phillies' organist and the Pittsburgh Pirates mascot took their talents to London. They planned to host a camp that teaches local kids about baseball, followed by an exhibition contest and round of cricket. But unfortunately, rain derailed the affair, prompting the first two days of the outing to be canceled.
2017: MLB Battlegrounds
Former Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers sluggers paired with cricket stars and competed in a Home Run Derby for bragging rights. Several notable players, such as Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Shawn Green, participated in the event.
Ultimately, Dodgers minor leaguer Federico Celli defeated Pena to seal the win for Los Angeles.
2019 MLB London Series
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox played a two-game set at London Stadium, home of West Ham, a Premier League soccer club. Each game was incredibly high-scoring, 17-13 and 12-8, respectively -- the Bronx Bombers pulled off the sweep.
2023 MLB London Series
The Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals met at London Stadium for last year's London Series. They were initially supposed to play in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the occasion. We saw the National League Central clubs split the pair of games after the unexpectedly long hiatus.
Fast forward to today, the Mets and Phillies are prepared to build on the rich tradition between baseball and the United Kingdom. The London Series is part of the MLB World Tour as an effort by the league to globalize the sport.