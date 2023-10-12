History says only these 8 college football teams can win a national championship

Each of the last five national champions finished the season +2.0 in net points per drive. Through Week 6, eight teams are over that threshold:

+3.8 Michigan

+3.4 Oregon

+2.9 Washington

+2.7 Air Force

+2.4 Oklahoma

+2.4 Georgia

+2.1 USC

