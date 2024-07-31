I'm coming home: Mark Canha couldn't wait to join the Giants
By Curt Bishop
The trade deadline has come and gone. Contending teams have put the final touches on their roster for the stretch run of the 2024 season, while those out of contention have sold off pieces in hopes of building a better future. The San Francisco Giants did a little bit of buying and selling this year at the deadline.
San Francisco traded away Jorge Soler, Luke Jackson, and Alex Cobb and added Tyler Matzek and Mark Canha. Canha came from the Detroit Tigers and will seemingly fill the void left by Soler's departure.
The veteran slugger once played with the Oakland Athletics, so he got to enjoy a homecoming of sorts to the Bay Area. In an interview with Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, he expressed his excitement to return
"I'm coming home," Canha said. "I'm over the moon about this. I got lucky."
Canha expresses excitement to return to San Francisco
Despite playing with the Athletics and not the Giants during his first stint in the Bay Area, Canha is coming back to his hometown. He was born in San Jose, California and went to the University of California before being drafted by the Miami Marlins, then the Florida Marlins in 2010.
The veteran slugger isn't having his best season. In 320 at-bats, the 35-year-old is hitting just .231 with seven home runs, 38 RBI, and a .687 OPS. But he does bring power from the right side, so he should help the Giants out a great deal, especially after Soler was traded.
The Giants are 53-56 on the season and sit five games out in a crowded National League Wild Card race. While they did trade a few pieces away, the addition of Canha should help them, as he is a veteran voice in the clubhouse and has been a part of several winning teams.
Perhaps a change of scenery could help him get his bat going again and give the Giants a boost as they try to move a little bit closer in the Wild Card race. We'll see how this key addition impacts the team going forward.