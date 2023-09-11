Hot seat watch: 3 NFL coaches who shouldn't survive Week 1
The NFL offseason is full of optimism. Every team can convince themselves that this could be their year. Then Week 1 comes around and that optimism goes poof for half the teams in the league. Somebody's got to lose after all.
The 2023 NFL season started no different than any other. There were winners and losers. And there were coaches whose seats started to feel very, very hot.
Which coaches are one step closer to getting the ax after just one week of NFL action?
No. 3 NFL coach on the hot seat after Week 1: Vikings playcaller Kevin O'Connell
No, the Vikings have no business thinking about firing Kevin O'Connell after one loss in 2023. But O'Connell does need to fire himself as the team's playcaller.
It just wasn't working for Minnesota. With firepower like Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison available to them, the Vikings should consistently be one of the most dangerous offenses in the league. But O'Connell doesn't have the balance down and can't seem to maximize the talent.
My man, the tight end screens aren't working. T.J. Hockenson caught eight passes for 35 yards. What good is 4.4 yards per catch from your tight end? You know what does work? Putting the ball in the hands of your elite playmakers.
O'Connell also isn't willing to commit to the run, or his run schemes are so bad, that he knows he can't lean on the ground game. Either way, it has to change for the Vikings to unlock their potential.