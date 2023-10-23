Houston Astros gifted an easy out with surprising Bryan Abreu appeal ruling
Houston Astros relief pitcher Bryan Abreu lucked out with MLB's surprising ruling regarding his appeal of a two-game postseason suspension.
By Mark Powell
When MLB suspended Bryan Abreu two games for throwing at Texas Rangers star Adolis Garcia in Game 5 of the ALCS, many around the sport were surprised given the severity of these last two contests. Now facing a Game 7 on Monday night, Abreu and Houston have been given an out courtesy of Rob Manfred's office.
Abreu's camp appealed the initial suspension, suggesting the right-hander did not mean to hit Garcia. The argument for this was that there were runners on late in the contest, and Abreu is one of Houston's best bullpen arms. Why would he put his team in more harm's way but plunking Garcia and gifting the Rangers a base runner?
Martin Maldonado's comments didn't help matters, as he stated Garcia's decision to stop play and force a benches-clearing incident actually fueled Houston's comeback. Was this all engineered prematurely by Abreu? It's impossible to know.
Bryan Abreu suspension appeal: Astros gifted an opportunity
MLB did not shorten the length of Abreu's suspension -- it will stay at two games -- but they did allow the Astros flamethrower to serve his punishment after the postseason. Essentially, Abreu will not be forced out of action when Houston needs him most, specifically for a Game 7, winner-take-call contest against in-state rival Texas.
The Rangers were able to win Game 6 against the Astros on Sunday night, further complicating Houston's quest for back-to-back World Series crowns. The Astros have struggled mightily at home this season, which is a relative surprise given Minute Maid Park is one of the better home-park atmospheres in the sport.
Garcia was able to get his revenge of sorts in Game 6, as he hit a back-breaking grand slam to extend the Rangers lead after striking out in his first four appearances. Now, Abreu can get the last laugh.