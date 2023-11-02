Houston Astros fans don't know what they're missing with Ron Washington
Some Houston Astros fans are averse to replacing Dusty Baker with Ron Washington. Yet, the Atlanta Braves assistant would be an ideal replacement.
By Mark Powell
It's a well-known rumor that Ron Washington is interested in the Houston Astros managerial opening. Yet, some Astros fans think it's not a good fit. Washington is over 70 years old, and with some of the other potential Dusty Baker replacements on the market, Astros supporters would rather see a younger baseball mind take the reins.
FanSided's Robert Murray discussed the potential of Washington taking over for Baker when the Houston manager initially parted ways with the Astros.
"Washington is a players’ coach. He works tirelessly to help them improve, with his pregame work on the field with players famous around baseball. It’s helped Austin Riley become a Gold Glove defender at third base. It’s helped countless players with the organization, and he’s viewed as a key piece to what that organization has built," Murray wrote.
Washington is beloved in the Braves clubhouse and would be tough to replace. If Houston passes and opts to go with Craig Counsell, Joe Espada or another candidate, it would be a relief to Brian Snitker and Co. Washington has previously expressed a desire to get back into managing as recently as 2021.
“I think I’m qualified. I think I can get that team over the hump. That’s my thinking. … I’m definitely able to get them where they want to go," Washington told FanSided at the time.
Astros fans aren't thrilled with Ron Washington interest
Unfortunately, some Astros fans don't feel the same way.
These are relatively broad generalizations by the Astros fanbase -- Washington is a well-renowned baseball mind, and certainly open to new approaches that can help him win. The man won two pennants with the Texas Rangers for a reason.
Washington has played a vital role in Atlanta's success. His worked with some of the Braves stars, including infielders such as Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Orlando Arcia and Vaughn Grissom is well documented.
Houston would be lucky to have him, but Braves fans sure hope the public reaction proves correct.