3 Houston Astros playing their way off the postseason roster
The Houston Astros are still at risk of missing the postseason altogether, but if they do make it, they'll have some serious roster questions to answer.
By Mark Powell
Houston Astros who shouldn't be on the postseason roster: Jon Singleton
For the majority of this season, Houston has been frustrated with their lack of offensive prowess at first base. While Jose Abreu has played slightly better of late, it's still not enough to stop the Astros from pursuing a replacement this offseason. However, if Houston does make the playoffs, they should stick with Abreu and perhaps Yanny Diaz at first base. Beyond that, there's really no need for the likes of Jon Singleton, who has filled in as a defensive replacement at times this season.
Abreu has turned around his season somewhat, with the Houston Chronicle even outlining what exactly has gone late with the right-handed hitter of late.
"Abreu will never again sniff his 2020 MVP heights at the plate, and frankly, his first season in Houston is little more than a disaster for his current club. But Abreu’s recent run could provide a degree of optimism as we approach the postseason. He entered Monday night with a more respectable .773 OPS across his last 20 games, with five home runs and 25 RBI. What was previously one of baseball’s leading run generators could be finding something of a groove ahead of a crucial stretch," Michael Shapiro wrote last Monday.
Singleton isn't a bad option at first base by any means. Heck, on some teams he'd be a serviceable backup. But if Houston is going to make a surprise playoff run, Abreu will have to play like his old self, especially with the bat in his hands.