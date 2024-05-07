Houston Dash vs. Gotham FC: NWSL TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Since the departure of Maria Sanchez following that Washington Spirit defeat, Houston Dash has picked up two points from three matches. Defensively, it's one of just two outfits that have conceded at least 15 goals this season. In the mid-week, that leaky defense is going to be challenged once again.
After narrowly securing a point despite absorbing 29 shots from Kansas City Current on Sunday, Houston plays host to the reigning NWSL champions, NJ/NY Gotham FC on Wednesday evening. It'll be the second of the four league contests the Dash will play at 2200 Texas Avenue this month. It's Texas in May, so you already know the heat is going to be a talking point. Per Weather Underground, it is going to feel like 90 degrees Fahrenheit at kick-off, which could mean hydration breaks are in the cards.
This past weekend, Gotham produced arguably its best performance to date this year, using its high-pressing style to frustrate a quality North Carolina Courage team. Lynn Williams' composed finish within the first 11 minutes was the difference. It marked the California native's first NWSL regular-season goal since June 25 of last year. The work she and the entire front line do off the ball may stand out more than the finishing if we're being honest.
Since the East Coast side shifted its branding, Houston has been the more successful of the two teams in this fixture. The Dash are unbeaten in their last five encounters against Gotham, taking the most recent game at Red Bull Arena due to two goals by the Nigerian Michelle Alozie. Sarah Lowdon was in charge of that Houston crew at the time as her team was quite efficient in the final third in those 90 minutes. Three shots on target. A 0.3 xG. That somehow equaled two goals when it was all said and done.
Jane Campbell, similar to what we saw last week was an absolute rock between the posts in that match, recording at least seven saves for the second time in a span of a month. Though Alyssa Naeher is without question the United States' No. 1 keeper right now, what Campbell is doing for the black and orange is incredibly impressive. She has single-handedly kept her team in games that the group probably had no business being in based on the run of play.
Campbell's saves per 90 total of 5.7 is far and away the highest of any other goalkeeper in the league per FotMob. In the rain-delayed battle with KC on Sunday, the USWNT shot-stopper piled up a career-high 12 saves in the one-all draw — tying the league record for the most in a single regular season contest. The rookie out of the University of Pittsburgh, Amanda West salvaged the point on home soil, taking advantage of a woeful error by the experienced AD Franch in the Current net.
Gotham FC has taken just three points from three matches away from New Jersey so far this season. While the Houston defense hasn't been very good no matter the venue, it is slightly better at Shell Energy Stadium when looking at expected goals allowed.
Predicted starting XIs for Dash vs. Gotham
Houston Dash (3-5-2)
Goalkeeper: Jane Campbell (C)
Defenders: Paige Nielsen, Natalie Jacobs, Sarah Puntigam
Midfielders: Elin Rubensson, Ramona Bachmann, Andressa, Amanda West, Sophie Hirst
Forwards: Diana Ordóñez, Michelle Alozie
NJ/NY Gotham FC (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Ann-Katrin Berger
Defenders: Bruninha, Jenna Nighswonger, Samantha Hiatt, Maitane Lopez
Midfielders: Rose Lavelle, Delanie Sheehan, Emily Sonnett
Forwards: Esther González, Lynn Williams, Yazmeen Ryan
How to watch Houston Dash vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Wednesday, May 8
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, Texas)
- TV info/Live Stream: NWSL+
Prediction: Houston Dash 0-3 NJ/NY Gotham FC