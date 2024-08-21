Houston Dash vs. Orlando Pride: NWSL TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
The road to the most highly anticipated postseason in National Women's Soccer League history is in its final stages. 10 more Matchweeks remain and it all begins Friday.
We begin with a doubleheader to kick off your weekend on the right note. Amid the scorching heat down in Texas, the Houston Dash play host to the league leaders and still unbeaten Orlando Pride in the first Amazon Prime league matchup since July 5.
This marks the first meeting between these two sides so far this season. Looking at the history of this matchup, Houston holds the advantage, having won 11 of their 20 previous encounters and boasting a plus-11 goal differential in the process. Dating back to 2022, the outfits have traded wins, with the Dash taking the last clash in the Lone Star State, 2-0, led by Michelle Alozie's play on the right flank.
The Pride, led by Seb Hines, remains unbeaten in regulation since October 6. This impressive run continued during the inaugural NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, where Orlando drew all three of its matches, one of only six teams to avoid defeat.
Now, all of Orlando's top internationals are back from the Olympics. None more influential than Barbra Banda, the league's joint top goal scorer with 12 in just 12 matches played. Five of Orlando's players — Emily Sams, Marta, Adriana, Rafaelle and Angelina — took home medals in Paris.
During the time away from league play, the Florida outfit did add to its defensive ranks. Just two days after Grace Chanda's season was announced over due to a ruptured quadriceps tendon in her right leg, Orlando dealt for Racing Louisville FC full-back Carson Pickett.
Pickett, the left sided wide defender, spent time in her home state in 2018 and 2019, making 39 appearances before being dealt to North Carolina.
Now its back to business. In Monday's pre-match comments, Sams and Hines made that quite clear.
"We're picked right back up where we left off," Sams said. "There's no time for getting re-adjusted. I think we just need to pick up on those principles and continue the momentum even though we have been apart for six weeks."
On the heels of a strong Summer Cup performance, Houston Dash enter Friday's match on a high note. During the three-game group stage, the Dash ended their scoreless run, ultimately finishing with two wins and one loss, securing a second-place result in Group C.
Diana Ordoñez, who still hasn't bagged a goal in league play since May, picked up two goals in the final two Summer Cup clashes.
Predicted starting XIs for Dash vs. Pride
Houston Dash (3-4-3)
Goalkeeper: Jane Campbell (C)
Defenders: Paige Nielsen, Natalie Jacobs, Tarciane
Midfielders: Avery Patterson, Michelle Alozie, Sophie Schmidt, Elin Rubensson
Forwards: Diana Ordoñez, Andressa, Yūki Nagasato
Orlando Pride (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: Anna Moorhouse
Defenders: Kylie Strom, Kerry Abello, Carson Pickett, Emily Sams
Midfielders: Summer Yates, Adriana, Haley McCutcheon, Angelina
Forwards: Barbra Banda, Marta (C)
How to watch Houston Dash vs. Orlando Pride in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Friday, August 29
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, Texas)
- TV info/Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video
Prediction: Houston Dash 0-3 Orlando Pride