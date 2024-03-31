Houston Open payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse
The predominant narrative coming into the 2024 Houston Open was, naturally, about the No. 1-ranked player in golf, Scottie Scheffler. Not only was he the heavy favorite for this week's PGA Tour event, but he was looking for his third straight win this season after capturing victories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and THE PLAYERS Championship.
After the first three rounds of action, Scheffler entered Sunday's final round in great position to accomplish the historic feat, sitting tied for the lead after 54 holes. But it was a logjam atop the Houston Open leaderboard coming into the final round with chasers like Thomas Detry, David Skinns, Alejandro Tosti, Stephan Jaeger, Taylor Moore and Akshay Bhatia, among others, all trying to overtake the World No. 1 for a crucial PGA Tour win.
They were all also vying for the biggest share of the Houston Open purse by earning a nice prize money payout for the week. How much money were they playing for this week, though? We have it all broken down with a full payout distribution and everything you need to know.
Houston Open purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of the 2024 Houston Open will take home $1.638 million in prize money this week on the PGA Tour while also winning a standard non-signature event prize of 500 FedEx Cup points. The total purse at the Houston Open in the 2024 season is set at $9.1 million this year, which is an increase from the last time the tournament was played in the fall of 2022. It may not be the same money we saw at the API or THE PLAYERS or that we will see at The Masters, but it's still a nice haul for a week's work on the golf course.
Houston Open payout distribution by finishing position in 2024
Here's a look at the full 2024 Houston Open payout distribution for every finishing position, all the way from the winner's prize money of $1.638 million to the 83rd and final player to make the cut and play the weekend, who will take home $16,289.
Finishing Position
Houston Open Prize Money
Winner
$1.638 million
2nd
$991,900
3rd
$627,900
4th
$445,900
5th
$373,100
6th
$329,875
7th
$307,125
8th
$284,375
9th
$266,175
10th
$247,975
11th
$229,775
12th
$211,575
13th
$193,375
14th
$175,175
15th
$166,075
16th
$156,975
17th
$147,875
18th
$138,775
19th
$129,675
20th
$120,575
21st
$111,475
22nd
$102,375
23rd
$95,095
24th
$87,815
25th
$80,535
26th
$73,255
27th
$70,525
28th
$67,795
29th
$65,065
30th
$62,335
31st
$59,605
32nd
$56,875
33rd
$54,145
34th
$51,870
35th
$49,595
36th
$47,320
37th
$45,045
38th
$43,225
39th
$41,405
40th
$39,585
41st
$37,765
42nd
$35,945
43rd
$34,125
44th
$32,305
45th
$30,485
46th
$28,665
47th
$26,845
48th
$25,389
49th
$24,115
50th
$23,387
51st
$22,841
52nd
$22,295
53rd
$21,931
54th
$21,567
55th
$21,385
56th
$21,203
57th
$21,021
58th
$20,839
59th
$20,657
60th
$20,475
61st
$20,293
62nd
$20,111
63rd
$19,929
64th
$19,747
65th
$19,565
66th
$19,383
67th
$19,201
68th
$19,019
69th
$18,837
70th
$18,655
71st
$18,473
72nd
$18,291
73rd
$18,109
74th
$17,927
75th
$17,745
76th
$17,563
77th
$17,381
78th
$17,199
79th
$17,017
80th
$16,835
81st
$16,653
82nd
$16,471
83rd
$16,289
The winner of the Houston Open is the only player who will take home seven figures in prize money this week, but all of the Top 22 finishers at Memorial Park will clear the six-figure mark this week on the PGA Tour.
There were a ton of players who made the cut as 83 players were tied for 65th or better after the first two rounds, which stretches out the purse for this tournament a bit at the bottom of the finishing positions. Even still, though, it's a fine payday for a good four days of golf, especially for those who didn't finish strong and stayed at the bottom of the leaderboard.