Houston Open payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse

What is the prize money on the line at Memorial Park for the 2024 Houston Open?

By Cody Williams

Texas Children's Houston Open - Final Round
Texas Children's Houston Open - Final Round / Raj Mehta/GettyImages
The predominant narrative coming into the 2024 Houston Open was, naturally, about the No. 1-ranked player in golf, Scottie Scheffler. Not only was he the heavy favorite for this week's PGA Tour event, but he was looking for his third straight win this season after capturing victories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and THE PLAYERS Championship.

After the first three rounds of action, Scheffler entered Sunday's final round in great position to accomplish the historic feat, sitting tied for the lead after 54 holes. But it was a logjam atop the Houston Open leaderboard coming into the final round with chasers like Thomas Detry, David Skinns, Alejandro Tosti, Stephan Jaeger, Taylor Moore and Akshay Bhatia, among others, all trying to overtake the World No. 1 for a crucial PGA Tour win.

They were all also vying for the biggest share of the Houston Open purse by earning a nice prize money payout for the week. How much money were they playing for this week, though? We have it all broken down with a full payout distribution and everything you need to know.

Houston Open purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2024 Houston Open will take home $1.638 million in prize money this week on the PGA Tour while also winning a standard non-signature event prize of 500 FedEx Cup points. The total purse at the Houston Open in the 2024 season is set at $9.1 million this year, which is an increase from the last time the tournament was played in the fall of 2022. It may not be the same money we saw at the API or THE PLAYERS or that we will see at The Masters, but it's still a nice haul for a week's work on the golf course.

Houston Open payout distribution by finishing position in 2024

Here's a look at the full 2024 Houston Open payout distribution for every finishing position, all the way from the winner's prize money of $1.638 million to the 83rd and final player to make the cut and play the weekend, who will take home $16,289.

Finishing Position

Houston Open Prize Money

Winner

$1.638 million

2nd

$991,900

3rd

$627,900

4th

$445,900

5th

$373,100

6th

$329,875

7th

$307,125

8th

$284,375

9th

$266,175

10th

$247,975

11th

$229,775

12th

$211,575

13th

$193,375

14th

$175,175

15th

$166,075

16th

$156,975

17th

$147,875

18th

$138,775

19th

$129,675

20th

$120,575

21st

$111,475

22nd

$102,375

23rd

$95,095

24th

$87,815

25th

$80,535

26th

$73,255

27th

$70,525

28th

$67,795

29th

$65,065

30th

$62,335

31st

$59,605

32nd

$56,875

33rd

$54,145

34th

$51,870

35th

$49,595

36th

$47,320

37th

$45,045

38th

$43,225

39th

$41,405

40th

$39,585

41st

$37,765

42nd

$35,945

43rd

$34,125

44th

$32,305

45th

$30,485

46th

$28,665

47th

$26,845

48th

$25,389

49th

$24,115

50th

$23,387

51st

$22,841

52nd

$22,295

53rd

$21,931

54th

$21,567

55th

$21,385

56th

$21,203

57th

$21,021

58th

$20,839

59th

$20,657

60th

$20,475

61st

$20,293

62nd

$20,111

63rd

$19,929

64th

$19,747

65th

$19,565

66th

$19,383

67th

$19,201

68th

$19,019

69th

$18,837

70th

$18,655

71st

$18,473

72nd

$18,291

73rd

$18,109

74th

$17,927

75th

$17,745

76th

$17,563

77th

$17,381

78th

$17,199

79th

$17,017

80th

$16,835

81st

$16,653

82nd

$16,471

83rd

$16,289

The winner of the Houston Open is the only player who will take home seven figures in prize money this week, but all of the Top 22 finishers at Memorial Park will clear the six-figure mark this week on the PGA Tour.

There were a ton of players who made the cut as 83 players were tied for 65th or better after the first two rounds, which stretches out the purse for this tournament a bit at the bottom of the finishing positions. Even still, though, it's a fine payday for a good four days of golf, especially for those who didn't finish strong and stayed at the bottom of the leaderboard.

