Houston radio host blasts Twins fans for cheering Jose Altuve HBP in NSFW rant
By Mark Powell
Thanks to the Astros sign-stealing scandal, Jose Altuve is used to receiving the vitriol of opposing fanbases when Houston hits the road. Despite Altuve's 2017 Astros teammates telling the media, verbatim, that the eight-time All-Star did not use the team's electronic sign-stealing methods, fans and pundits don't believe he's completely innocent.
Altuve's infamous ALCS Game 7 walk-off to defeat the New York Yankees has been dissected on social media for years. While MLB claimed Altuve did nothing wrong, Yankees fans believe he was wearing a device -- a buzzer if you will -- to correctly predict which pitch was coming based on the catcher's signals. These claims are unfounded.
The Astros faced the Twins over the holiday weekend. During Friday's game, Altuve was plunked by a pitch inside. Rather than showing concern for Altuve's safety, Twins fans cheered as the Astros star left the game with a wrist injury.
Sadly this kind of behavior is nothing new, as Astros haters routinely cheer for bodily harm when Altuve is at the plate. Still, Houston-area radio host Sean Pendergast has had enough.
“Here’s my thing, and this is a PSA for all you non-Astros fans out there,” Pendergast said. “When José Altuve gets beaned by a pitch — I don’t care if you boo José Altuve when he comes to the plate. I actually encourage you to do that because he hits better when you do. When he gets hit on the wrist or the face, and you cheer, you're an [expletive]."
Houston-area radio host blasts Twins fans for cheering after Jose Altuve HBP
The Twins would inevitably take two out of three in the series, and nearly defeated Houston in Friday's game via a miraculous comeback, but fell short, 13-12. Pendergast continued to make some valid points while taking shots at Twins fans and the organization. Namely, where does Minnesota get off booing Altuve, but cheering former Astro Carlos Correa?
“And so, here’s the thing. There were Twins fans out here in the bleachers — in these very bleachers — who cheered when José Altuve got hit. And I looked at him. I glared at them, and they glared back. The Astros proceeded to score monumental runs on top of what they had — seven runs...When (Manuel) Margot dropped that fly ball, I literally rolled around on the ground and laughed because the Twins are a pathetic poser of a team," Pendergast ranted.
If all were right in the world, the Twins would not be cheered for injuring Altuve. The act itself was unintentional, but fanbases around baseball have taken their Astros hatred a bit too far.