4 Houston Texans who won't be back with a poor preseason performance
The Houston Texans entered the 2023 season expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL once again, but backed by C.J. Stroud's incredible rookie season, they not only made the playoffs, but they even won a playoff game, dismantling the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card Round.
The Texans followed their breakout year with a monster offseason, trading for Stefon Diggs and signing Joe Mixon and Danielle Hunter. The Kansas City Chiefs will be the presumptive favorites until they're knocked off, but would anyone be shocked to see the Texans in the AFC Championship Game against Patrick Mahomes?
Their roster is as good as any in the AFC, and it's deep too. With that in mind, the pressure is on for players to perform in the preseason. If these four in particular fail to do so, their time on Houston's active roster might be short-lived.
4. Quintez Cephus, WR
The Texans made a bit of a surprising move, signing Quintez Cephus, a player who missed the entire 2023 campaign serving a suspension for gambling. This wasn't a bad signing by any means as Cephus displayed some potential with the Detroit Lions, but he was limited to just 22 games over three seasons due to injury, and faces a major uphill battle in Houston.
The Texans traded for Stefon Diggs this offseason, adding him to an already crowded wide receiver room. Diggs, Nico Collins, and Tank Dell figure to receive a majority of the carries, and there are still other options like Robert Woods, Noah Brown, Ben Skowronek, and John Metchie III ahead of him on the depth chart.
For Cephus to make the roster, he's going to have to put together some monster preseason games. Even if he does make the roster, chances are, a lot of injuries will have to take place for him to see any real action. In all likelihood, Cephus will be cut sooner rather than later.
3. J.J. Taylor, RB
Houston's running back room isn't nearly as crowded as its wide receiver room, but it's crowded enough to the point where someone is going to have to go more than likely.
Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce have spots solidified, and Dare Ogunbowale probably does too. The question here is do the Texans roll with Cam Akers who they signed recently, or J.J. Taylor, a player who hasn't done much at the NFL level? The safer bet to make is Akers, so barring an outstanding showing from Taylor, it's hard to envision him having a roster spot.
Taylor had a chance to produce in the first Houston preseason game, leading the team with six carries, but he rushed for just 16 yards total, averaging 2.7 yards per carry. That's not exactly the best first showing, and that could come back to haunt him barring a massive turnaround. Taylor having just 52 NFL rushing attempts under his belt with none of them coming in 2023 makes it even tougher to keep him around.
2. Robert Woods, WR
This is more of a gut feeling. When exactly is Robert Woods going to play? The Texans have Diggs, Collins, and Dell, who are all clearly better wide receiver options in 2024. If Woods doesn't have a great preseason, arguments can be made that some of the depth options are better than 32-year-old Woods.
He saw his expected role diminish greatly in the first of a two-year deal he signed with Houston ahead of the 2023 campaign, racking up just 40 receptions and 426 yards on the year. The 40 receptions were the fewest he had in a season since his rookie year, and the 426 yards were a career low.
With Woods having no clear path to playing time, it feels that barring a preseason emergence, the Texans will either cut him or trade him to a team in need of some receiving help. Houston has more than enough receiving depth to let Woods go elsewhere, and chances are, Woods would welcome an opportunity for more playing time in another uniform.
1. Tim Boyle, QB
This is the easiest one on the list. The Texans have four quarterbacks on their roster right now. Teams do roster three, but four is a non-starter. One has to go, and Tim Boyle is the obvious solution there.
C.J. Stroud is the undisputed starter, obviously, while Davis Mills and Case Keenum have accomplished way more than Boyle has in the NFL. Who the primary backup is will probably be up for debate, but Boyle will have a tough time making this roster without injuries.
Boyle played in Thursday's preseason game, as did Mills and Keenum. Unfortunately, all he did was complete two of his five passing attempts for 17 yards. The rainout didn't help Boyle's case, but in the limited time he had on the field, he didn't show much. On the flip side, both Mills and Keenum looked good. An already uphill battle became steeper with Thursday's game.
Chances are, even if Boyle has a monster rest conclusion to the preseason, he won't be on Houston's Week 1 roster. If he struggles, he might not be on any Week 1 roster.