How the Broncos accidentally created the Chiefs dynasty with one draft trade
The Kansas City Chiefs are the NFL's newest dynasty. However, a little-known fact is that this dynasty was sparked by an under-the-radar draft trade in 2016.
By Curt Bishop
The Kansas City Chiefs are today's version of the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady-led New England Patriots. While the Patriots faded into obscurity, the Chiefs took their place as the newest NFL dynasty.
The cornerstone of this dynasty is none other than quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who essentially fell right into the Chiefs' plans back in 2017. It is a well-known fact that the Chicago Bears passed up Mahomes in the NFL Draft and went with Mitch Trubisky. However, there is another element to the story that gets swept under the rug, as was explained by Ari Meirov on Twitter.
The Chiefs were interested in Paxton Lynch in 2016 but were unable to pull off a trade for him because they had lost a draft pick due to tampering in free agency.
It was the Denver Broncos who ultimately traded for Lynch and started a chain reaction that created the Chiefs dynasty.
The Broncos unwillingly helped form the Chiefs dynasty
Kansas City ultimately traded back from the No. 28 spot in the first round to No. 37 in the second round to land defensive tackle Chris Jones, who has also played a key role in the Chiefs dynasty. But the following year, the Chiefs still needed a quarterback.
Kansas City would trade for the No. 10 pick in the 2017 draft from the Buffalo Bills and ultimately took Mahomes with that pick. Obviously, that wouldn't have happened had the Bears been smart with their draft choice and chosen Mahomes instead. But without the Broncos trading for Lynch and the Chiefs adding Jones in a trade-back, the opportunity would have never arisen to take Mahomes.
And so, the rest is history. It's certainly interesting to see how everything played out, and that all it took was the Chiefs missing out on Lynch to find someone even better and create a dynasty. Jones and Mahomes have been cornerstones for the Chiefs ever since their debuts. The two joined Travis Kelce and created something truly special. The three stars have won three Super Bowls together as a result.
Mahomes has obviously been the difference maker. In addition to his three Super Bowl wins, he is a six-time Pro Bowl selection, a two-time MVP, and a three-time Super Bowl MVP.
The NFL would certainly look very different had the Chiefs been able to trade for Lynch instead of missing out and having a door open with Mahomes. Perhaps another team could have emerged as the NFL's next dynasty once the Patriots flamed out.
But thanks to one trade, the Chiefs' dynasty was formed and is dominating the NFL today.