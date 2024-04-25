How the Broncos accidentally created the Chiefs dynasty with one draft trade

NFL Draft story that shaped up the NFL today:



- The #Chiefs were picking at No. 28 in 2016 and had interest in Memphis QB Paxton Lynch; however, the #Broncos traded up to 26 and got him.



- Denver gave up picks 31 and 94 to do the trade.



- The #Chiefs would've had an extra… pic.twitter.com/wN1V7TtS2m