How Elly De La Cruz made history for Reds on Monday night
Elly De La Cruz continues to amaze us all with his well-rounded play, both at the plate and on the basepaths.
By Jake Kleiner
Last season, Elly De La Cruz made an astonishing entrance to Major League Baseball with the Cincinnati Reds, captivating fans and the league alike. His remarkable blend of power and agility led to comparisons with fictional characters from video games and quickly made him a player to watch while also etching his name into baseball's history books. Now, in his first complete season in the majors, De La Cruz continues to impress, just as he did in the previous season.
On a Monday night victory over the Milwaukee Brewers with a score of 10-8, De La Cruz, who played as the shortstop and batted sixth, delivered an outstanding performance. He achieved a three-for-four at the plate, including two home runs and a stolen base, once again making history in the process.
How exactly did Elly De La Cruz make history Monday night?
According to OptaSTATS, De La Cruz became the first MLB player to achieve a game where he hit home runs batting from both sides, including an over-the-wall and an inside-the-park home run, scored more than four runs and stole a base, all in a single game.
During a key moment in the bottom of the fifth inning, with the Reds leading 8-3, De La Cruz stepped up to bat as a left-handed hitter. He took advantage of a high pitch from J.B. Bukauskas, launching the ball 450 feet to extend the Reds’ lead to 9-3.
His excellent performance wasn't limited to batting, as he showcased his speed by stealing third base in the following inning, marking his sixth stolen base of the season. Yet, it was in the seventh inning that his speed truly shone. Facing the Brewers' left-hander Bryan Hudson, De La Cruz, now batting right-handed, hit a fastball into shallow center. Despite the center fielder's deep positioning and diving attempt, the ball landed safely, setting the stage for De La Cruz to demonstrate his incredible speed and slide into home plate, making history.
What a night for De La Cruz, whose future is looking brighter each passing day.