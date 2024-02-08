How is Travis Kelce related to Jason Kelce?
Travis and Jason Kelce share way more than just this glorious picture at Arrowhead Stadium.
By John Buhler
Travis Kelce is a perennial All-Pro tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Jason Kelce is the star center for the Philadelphia Eagles. They also happen to be brothers. Yes, that's right. For those who are just new to the sport of football, Jason and Travis share the same mom and dad. They grew up together just outside of Cleveland and played their college football at Cincinnati in the southern part of Ohio.
People who don't even like football know who Travis Kelce is because he's dating the biggest star on planet earth in pop star Taylor Swift. While Travis and Taylor are fellow '89ers like myself (I am about a month older than Travis and just over three older than Taylor), Jason is the oldest of the bunch. Travis and Taylor both turned 34 in the fall, while Jason had a fifth of November to remember by turning 36.
What is crazy in all this is The Kelce Brothers are both sure-fire locks to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Travis Kelce is a first-ballot-caliber player, as he is one of the five best tight ends to ever play the sport. Because Jason Kelce plays center, he may have to wait a few years after being eligible. Wouldn't it be something else if The Kelce Brothers got inducted into the same class?
Although Jason will have to wait another year to play in another Super Bowl, Travis will be on Sunday against the 49ers.
As a fan of the product, although it comes and goes at times, if I'm being totally honest with you, one of my favorite things about the NFL is guys from all walks of life can be brothers on that football field. Even if they play on opposite teams, the amount of respect each guy has for somebody else is real and it is powerful. They put their bodies on the line, every day and twice on Sundays. It is brutal, man.
Yes, these bonds are forged in blood, sweat and tears, but the bond The Kelce Brothers share is honestly one of my favorite things about the NFL today. Two kids growing up in Greater Cleveland, only to be at the top of their game well into their 30s is something incredible. They have both won Super Bowls. Jason won his first and only in 2017, while Travis has two ... for now ... in 2019 and 2023.
Overall, you would be hard-pressed to see someone cheer on Travis Kelce more on Sunday than his older brother Jason. It is so freaking cool to watch your little brother play in the Super Bowl. Even better, he gets to share a suite in Las Vegas with his brother's pop star girlfriend and his potential sister-in-law. Karma is a boyfriend, and his name is Kelce. This is a love story. Baby, just say, yes!
There may never be a moment where Allegiant Stadium feels as welcoming to Chiefs fans than this.