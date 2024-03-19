How long is halftime in college basketball for March Madness?
College basketball takes the focus when March Madness comes around. Unfortunately, it can sometimes be hard to keep rule differences straight between the NBA and the college game.
The structure of games is different with two 20-minute halves in college basketball instead of the four 12-minute quarters in the pros.
So is halftime different as well?
Halftime in college basketball is 15 minutes, even during March Madness
The answer is no. Halftime in college basketball is 15 minutes, just like the NBA. That does not change during March Madness.
So yes, the length of time you have to step away from the TV for halftime in the NBA to grab a snack or hit the restroom is the same in March Madness. Go grab that beverage or take out the trash. You've got time.
It goes much faster for teams, who have just a quarter of an hour to regroup at the break. They can knock down some Gatorade or get some quick calories, but they have to be back on the court in what can feel like the blink of an eye.
Halftime isn't the only opportunity for coaches to get their team together and adjust tactics or inject some motivation. The college game includes regularly scheduled TV timeouts. Coaches can also use their own allotted time outs to stop the game for rest or a reset.
