How long is WrestleMania 40? Runtime for Nights 1 and 2
WWE WrestleMania 40 will take place on Saturday, Apr. 6, and Sunday, Apr. 7, live from Philadelphia, Pa. Here is the show length for each night of WWE's biggest event of the year.
By Scott Rogust
WWE and professional wrestling fans wait all year for this -- WrestleMania. This Saturday, Apr. 6, and Sunday, Apr. 7, WWE presents the 40th edition of WrestleMania live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.
WrestleMania 40 is set to have some huge matches over the weekend, with one storyline dominating both nights of the event. On Night 1, Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins take on Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns and The Rock in a match with huge implications for Night 2. If Rhodes and Rollins win, then The Bloodline is barred from the "American Nightmare's" Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Reigns. But if Reigns and The Rock are to win, then the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 40 will be contested under "Bloodline Rules."
While Rhodes and Reigns are set to do battle in the main event of WrestleMania for the second consecutive year, Rollins will have a title defense of his own. On Night 2, Rollins defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre.
Other matches set for the weekend include Women's World champion Rhea Ripley defending against Becky Lynch, Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso, Bayley challenging former Damage CTRL partner Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship, Logan Paul looking to retain the United States championship against Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens, and so much more.
Considering the event will be split between two nights, some fans may want to know how much time they will have to devote to watch the event. So, how long is WrestleMania 40?
WWE WrestleMania 40 Nights 1 and 2 show length
WrestleMania 40 will exclusively be streaming on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. When you go to the WrestleMania 40 page, the runtime is set at six hours, starting at 5:00 p.m. ET.
It's important to note that the main card is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET for WrestleMania 40 Saturday and Sunday. So starting at 5:00 p.m. ET, WWE will present a countdown pre-show for two hours. This will allow fans to catch up on all of the storylines that took place on WWE's weekly programming.
So, both nights of WrestleMania 40 should be around four hours each and end around 11:00 p.m. ET. Of course, there's always the chance that the show could run over time, so be prepared for that possibility.