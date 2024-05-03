How long is WWE Backlash 2024? Runtime for first France PLE
WWE Backlash will take place on Saturday, May 4, from Lyon-Decines, France. Here is the show length for WWE's latest premium live event.
By Scott Rogust
WWE is back with its first premium live event since WrestleMania 40. It's the beginning of a new era in WWE, with Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion, Damian Priest as the World Heavyweight Champion, and Bayley as the WWE Women's Champion. Now, those three newly crowned champions will have to defend their newly won titles this Saturday.
On May 4, WWE will be at the LCDC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France, for Backlash 2024. This is the first premium live event that WWE has ever held in France, so expect a lively and ecstatic crowd throughout the show.
As for the matches, Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles. Priest looks to fend off No. 1 contender Jey Uso to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. Bayley is set to face challengers Naomi and Tiffany Stratton in a triple-threat match for the WWE Women's Championship.
Other matches set for the show include The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, while Randy Orton and Kevin Owens face Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga.
It's important to note that since the event will be taking place in France, the show will air a lot earlier in the United States. The main card will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET. You may be asking, how long will Backlash run for?
WWE Backlash 2024 show length
When you include the kickoff show set for noon ET, WWE Backlash is scheduled to run for a total of four hours. Peacock, NBC's streaming service, which is the exclusive home in the United States for all WWE premium live events, has the run time set for four hours on the WWE Backlash page.
There's always a chance that the main card does run over its scheduled time. But with five matches set for the card as of this writing, the event could end on schedule, barring any lengthy segments on the show.
Remember, the main card will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to get your errands done early on Saturday morning so you can watch Backlash from home on time.