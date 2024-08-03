How long is WWE SummerSlam 2024? Runtime for 'Biggest Party of the Summer'
By Scott Rogust
One of the biggest premium live events on WWE's calendar has finally arrived. On Saturday, Aug. 3, WWE presents SummerSlam, live from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Ohio. This is the second-time that "the Biggest Party of the Summer" will take place in Cleveland, but the first it will take place inside the city's NFL stadium.
There are plenty of huge matches on the show. Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes is set to defend against Solo Sikoa in a "Bloodline Rules" match. CM Punk and Drew McIntyre settle their bitter rivalry in a one-on-one match, with Seth Rollins serving as special guest referee. Liv Morgan defends the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley. King of the Ring winner Gunther challenges Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. That is only a couple of the matches set for the show.
For those wondering how long SummerSlam 2024 will run for, we have that answer for you.
WWE SummerSlam 2024 show length
The main card for SummerSlam has a special start time of 7:00 p.m. ET. With that in mind, does that mean the show will end by 11:00 p.m. ET? That's not necessarily the case.
When you go on Peacock, NBC's streaming service, it says the show should end by around midnight ET. That doesn't mean that the show will end exactly at midnight on the east coast, as there are only seven matches set for the card. But, you should be prepared to end after 11:00 p.m. ET.
For those who want to watch the kickoff show, that will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET. This will allow fans to catch up on all of the stories heading into SummerSlam. Plus, there is the possibility that there could be a match set on the show, but as of this writing, none have been confirmed.