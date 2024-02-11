How long was the national anthem at Super Bowl 2024?
Check your prop bets here! The Super Bowl 58 National Anthem is over, but just how long did the song go?
By Mark Powell
The National Anthem at the Super Bowl serves as arguably one of the best prop bets of the year. Just how long will the anthem go, and what words will the singer choose to over-annunciate. I have some ideas, but I won't bore you with the details.
The Anthem is the unofficial start of Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs are looking for their second straight Super Bowl, and would become the first organization to do that since the New England Patriots in the mid-2000's.
Who sang the National Anthem at Super Bowl 58?
Country music star Reba McEntire sang the National Anthem at Super Bowl 58. McEntire discussed what the moment means to her just a few days prior to the big game. McEntire is a Country Music Hall of Famer who has spent plenty of time working in Las Vegas, which is hosting the game.
"I prepare by being prepared. I've been singing the national anthem in the shower, when we get in the car," McEntire said. "Rex [Linn], my boyfriend, is a huge football fan, played all sports when he was going to school. "And so he'll say, 'OK, sing it one more time.' I said, 'I think I know the words real good right now so I'm all right."
How long was the national anthem at the Super Bowl?
Chris Stapleton performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl 57, and his rendition went two minutes and one second. McEntire's anthem was always bound to have some flare to it as well. The country singer has quite the following in Las Vegas.
The National Anthem prior to the Super Bowl is one of the greatest traditions in all of sports. The over/under on the Anthem time prior to kickoff was 90.5 seconds, per some sportsbooks. The actual time was 95 seconds. Hope you took the over!