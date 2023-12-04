How many ACC teams made bowl games in 2023? Schedule, dates and full list
The full ACC bowl schedule features some enticing matchups.
The ACC was delivered an unfortunate blow on Sunday when Florida State was left out of the College Football Playoffs despite going 13-0 with a strong out-of-conference schedule and the ACC championship on their résumé.
In the last iteration of the current postseason format, the need to trim the field to four led to maximum chaos and disappointment. FSU should have been in by just about any tangible measure, but a late-season injury to QB Jordan Travis led the committee to take the Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide — both one-loss conference champs — instead.
Now, the No. 5 Seminoles lead a crowded field of bowl game participants for the ACC.
How many ACC teams made bowl games?
A total of 12 ACC teams won six games and are bowl eligible. Here is the full list.
- No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (13-0)
- No. 15 Louisville Cardinals (10-3)
- No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-3)
- No. 18 NC State Wolfpack (9-3)
- No. 22 Clemson Tigers (8-4)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (8-4)
- Miami Hurricanes (7-5)
- Duke Blue Devils (7-5)
- Boston College Eagles (6-6)
- Georgia Tech Yellowjackets (6-6)
- Virginia Tech Hokies (6-6)
- Syracuse Orange (6-6)
ACC bowl schedule: Dates, times, where to watch
Bowl games will flood the calendar from mid-December all the way through early January. For those eager to watch ACC football, it won't be difficult to catch the action all holiday season.
Who plays in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl?
- Matchup: Syracuse (6-6) vs. South Florida (6-6)
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 21
- Start Time: 8 PM E.T.
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- TV Channel: ESPN
Syracuse will look to string together back-to-back seasons above .500 for the first time since 2012 and 2013.
Who plays in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl?
- Matchup: Georgia Tech (6-6) vs. UCF (6-6)
- Date: Friday, Dec. 22
- Start Time: 6:30 PM E.T.
- Location: Tampa, FL
- TV Channel: ESPN
Georgia Tech put together a spunky and competitive season, which culminated with a hard-fought, eight-point loss to the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the finale. The Jackets appear to be heading in the right direction as a program.
Who plays in the 76 Birmingham Bowl?
- Matchup: Duke (7-5) vs. Troy (11-2)
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 23
- Start Time: 12:00 PM E.T.
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- TV Channel: ABC
Duke began the season with a statement victory over Clemson but endured several hardships in the weeks that followed. Now, a chance to beat a very competitive non-Power 5 team on a national stage.
Who plays in the Military Bowl?
- Matchup: Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Tulane (11-2)
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 27
- Start Time: 2:00 PM E.T.
- Location: Annapolis, MD
- TV Channel: ESPN
Virginia Tech is faced with an explosive and dynamic Tulane team. It will be a real test of the Green Wave's legitimacy one year removed from their Cotton Bowl victory over USC.
Who plays in the Duke's Mayo Bowl?
- Matchup: North Carolina (8-4) vs. West Virginia (8-4)
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 27
- Start Time: 5:30 PM E.T.
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- TV Channel: ESPN
North Carolina beat Duke 47-45 in a classic shootout, but finished the regular season with consecutive losses to Clemson and NC State. The Tar Heels will look to end on a slightly more positive note against a tough Big 12 opponent. UNC is playing right in their backyard, which is a plus.
Who plays in the DirecTV Holiday Bowl?
- Matchup: No. 15 Louisville (10-3) vs. USC (7-5)
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 27
- Start Time: 8 PM E.T.
- Location: San Diego, CA
- TV Channel: FOX
Louisville fell to Florida State in the ACC championship game, but it's hard to knock a 10-3 season and a top-15 finish. Their reward? A cross-country trip to face the vastly overrated USC Trojans on enemy grounds.
Who plays in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl?
- Matchup: Boston College (6-6) vs. No. 24 SMU (11-2)
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 28
- Start Time: 11 AM E.T.
- Location: Boston, MA
- TV Channel: ESPN
SMU finishes in the top 25 after a remarkable season and gets to travel all the way to Boston to face... Boston College. The Eagles will be underdogs here, but football and the Green Monster is a fun combination for one day.
Who plays in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl?
- Matchup: Miami (7-5) vs. Rutgers (6-6)
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 28
- Start Time: 2:15 PM E.T.
- Location: Bronx, NY
- TV Channel: ESPN
Another baseball stadium bowl game for the ACC. Miami didn't exactly live up to expectations in 2023, but Rutgers profiles as a potential softball to help finish the season strong.
Who plays in the Pop-Tarts Bowl?
- Matchup: No. 18 NC State (9-3) vs. No. 25 Kansas State (8-4)
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 28
- Start Time: 5:45 PM E.T.
- Location: Orlando, FL
- TV Channel: ESPN
After a strong regular season, the Wolfpack will get a proper challenge in their bowl game — a top-25 showdown with the Big 12's Kansas State.
Who plays in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl?
- Matchup: No. 22 Clemson (8-4) vs. Kentucky (7-5)
- Date: Friday, Dec. 29
- Start Time: 12:00 PM E.T.
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- TV Channel: ESPN
Clemson started the season on extremely uneven ground, but we saw flashes of that typical Dabo Swinney dominance late in the season, starting with their Nov. 4 win over Notre Dame. Kentucky isn't a powerhouse, but they're a competitive SEC team. This should be a quality football game.
Who plays in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl?
- Matchup: No. 16 Notre Dame (9-3) vs. No. 19 Oregon State (8-4)
- Date: Friday, Dec. 29
- Start Time: 2:00 PM E.T.
- Location: El Paso, TX
- TV Channel: CBS
Notre Dame essentially won the games it was supposed to, but their three losses all came against ranked opponents. This will be a real test of the Fighting Irish's mettle as Notre Dame looks to establish itself as a premier football program again.
Who plays in the Capital One Orange Bowl?
- Matchup: No. 5 Florida State (13-0) vs. No. 6 Georgia (12-1)
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 30
- Start Time: 4:00 PM E.T.
- Location: Miami Gardens, FL
- TV Channel: ESPN
The playoff committee's tomfoolery may have made the most anticipated bowl game not a playoff game. This is a battle of the aggrieved, as both Florida State and Georiga have a semi-reasonable case that they should have been in the final four. Assuming there isn't a spate of sit-outs, this could be an all-time classic. Both teams have a point to prove.