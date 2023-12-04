How many Big Ten teams made bowl games in 2023? Schedule, dates and full list
There will be nine Big Ten teams participating in bowl games this winter. Here is the full schedule for every game.
By Scott Rogust
The college football regular season ended and conference champions have been crowned. On Selection Sunday, the full bowl game schedule was unveiled, complete with every team that will be competing. To qualify for a bowl game, a team has to finish the year with six wins and a winning percentage of at least .500.
The Big Ten Conference has the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed. The Ohio State Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions are Top 10 ranked teams in the nation. But who else in the conference will be participating in bowl games this winter?
Here is the full schedule for every bowl game featuring a Big Ten team.
How many Big 10 teams made it to bowl games in 2023?
Nine teams in the Big Ten qualified for a bowl game -- five in the East Division and three in the West Division.
The Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, Maryland Terrapins and Rutgers Scarlet Knights make up the East division field.
As for the West division, the Iowa Hawkeyes, Northwestern Wildcats, Wisconsin Badgers, and Minnesota Golden Gophers have made the bowl game cut.
How to watch/live stream Big Ten bowl games
Every bowl game featuring a Big Ten team will be broadcast on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC (we'll provide the full schedule below).
These games can be streamed on Watch ESPN, but they will require you to log in with your credentials for your cable or satellite provider. If you don't have cable or satellite, you can use fuboTV, which is offering a seven-day free trial. You can sign up for the trial at this link.
Big Ten bowl games schedule and dates
Saturday, Dec. 23
- SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nev.): Northwestern vs. Utah, Hancock 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
Northwestern will be the first Big Ten school to participate in a bowl game. They will be playing in the Las Vegas Bowl against the Utah Utes, who finished the year with an 8-4 record and fourth in the Pac-12.
The Wildcats are seeking their first bowl game victory since 2020, when they beat the Auburn Tigers 35-19.
Tuesday, Dec. 26
- Quick Lane Bowl (Ford Field -- Detroit, Mich.): Minnesota vs. Bowling Green, 2:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)
The Minnesota Golden Gophers qualified for the Quick Lane Bowl despite finishing the season with a 5-7 record. That is due to not being enough six-win teams to fill out the bowl game schedule. They take on the Bowling Green Falcons, who finished 7-5 and third in the MAC East Division.
Minnesota is looking to secure a bowl game win in their third consecutive season.
Thursday, Dec. 28
- Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (Yankee Stadium -- Bronx, NY): Rutgers vs. Miami, 2:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Rutgers will remain relatively local for their bowl game, as they will head to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx for the Pinstripe Bowl. Their opponents are the Miami Hurricanes, who finished ninth in the ACC, but held a 7-5 record.
The Scarlet Knights are seeking out their first bowl game win since 2014. That season, they beat the North Carolina Tar Heels 40-21 in the Quick Lane Bowl.
Friday, Dec. 29
- Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas): No, 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri, 8:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)
The Ohio State Buckeyes will play in a New Year's Six bowl game. Specifically, the Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium. They are set to take on the No. 9 Missouri Tigers, who went 10-2 this season and finished second in the SEC East division.
Ohio State is in their 10th consecutive season competing in a bowl game, all of which they've participated in New Year's Six contests. In that span, they've gone 7-5.
Saturday, Dec. 30
- Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Ga.): No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 11 Ole Miss, Noon ET (ESPN)
- TransPerfect Music City Bowl (Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tenn.): Maryland vs. Auburn, 2:00 p.m. ET (ABC)
The Penn State Nittany Lions can say they finished the season as a Top 10 team. Their lone losses of the season came against Ohio State and Michigan, showing that there is still a sizable gap between them. They will take part in the Peach Bowl, where they take on the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels, who went 10-2 on the season and finished second in the SEC West.
Penn State looks to make it two seasons in a row with a bowl game win. Last year, they beat the Utah Utes 35-21.
Meanwhile, the Maryland Terrapins play in the Music City Bowl against the Auburn Tigers, who were close to beating the Alabama Crimson Tide in their season finale. The Terrapins look for their third season in a row with a bowl win.
Monday, Jan. 1
- ReliaQuest Bowl (Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Fla.): Wisconsin vs. LSU, Noon ET (ESPN2)
- Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Fla.): Iowa vs. Tennessee, 1:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Rose Bowl - College Football Playoff Semifinal (Rose Bowl Stadium -- Pasadena, Calif.): No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama, 5:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)
The Wisconsin Badgers drew the ReliaQuest Bowl this season, and will face off against the LSU Tigers. LSU finished 9-3 on the year and third in the SEC East. Not ony that, but they will face off against quarterback and Heisman contender Jayden Daniels.
Wisconsin is seeking its third season in a row with a bowl win, and first with Luke Fickell as head coach.
The Iowa Hawkeyes were shut out by the Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten Championship Game. Now, they are set to play in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day, where they face off against the Tennessee Volunteers. Tennessee holds an 8-4 record and finished third in the SEC East.
Last year, Iowa beat the Kentucky Wildcats 21-0 in the Music City Bowl. Now, the Hawkeyes seek to make it two years in a row with a bowl game victory.
Wrapping things up, the Michigan Wolverines head to Pasadena, Calif. for the Rose Bowl and College Football Playoff Semifinal. They will face off against the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide, with a spot in the CFP National Championship Game on the line.
Michigan hasn't won a bowl game since the 2015 season, where they beat the Florida Gators 41-9. That happened to be Jim Harbaugh's first year as head coach.