How many games are in the MLB season?
The MLB season is the longest in major American sports.
The 2024 MLB season is right around the corner. Opening day is March 20, when the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres participate in a special two-game series in Seoul, South Korea. The regular season kicks into high gear on March 28, when a full slate of games announces the commencement of America's favorite pastime.
Major League Baseball has the longest season of the major American sports leagues. The NBA and NHL run 82-game regular seasons. The NFL only stretches out to 17 games. Baseball almost doubles basketball and hockey, with a season that stretches all the way from spring to late autumn before the playoffs take center stage in October.
The MLB season traditionally runs 162 games. There have been notable exceptions — such as the COVID-shortened 2020 season — but both the National League and American League have run 162 games annually since 1962.
The American League adopted the 162-game schedule in 1961, but the National League was at 154 games until the schedules finally aligned in 1962. It has been a vast evolution since the first National League season in 1876, which featured only 70 games. It's safe to say as the sport has evolved, so has the apparatus around it.
On top of the 162-game regular season, 12 teams will participate in the playoffs come October. The wild card round features four series (eight teams), which are best of three. The divisional round features four series (eight teams), which are best of five. The championship round features two series (four teams), which are best of seven. Then, the final series — the World Series, which features the American League and National League champions — is also best of seven.
The Texas Rangers won the World Series in 2023. Texas only won 90 regular season games, compared to regular season heavy-hitters such as the Baltimore Orioles (101 wins) and Atlanta Braves (104 wins). That only proves the inherent parity and unpredictability of baseball. No sport encourages more surprising outcomes.
Much has changed over the winter, with several stars changing teams and multiple historic contracts handed out. Now, we all await the new season.