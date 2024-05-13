How many games are in the WNBA season?
By Ian Levy
The WNBA has come a long way since it debuted in the summer of 1997 with eight teams and a 28-game season. Heading into the 2024 season, it's 28th, the WNBA has never been bigger, more visible and more culturally relevant. It's also never covered as much of the calendar as it does right now.
The 2024 WNBA season will feature 40 games for each team but that wasn't always the case.
The WNBA season wasn't always 40 games
This will be the second 40-game season for the WNBA, reflecting the league's steady growth and expansion. The inaugural season was just 28 games long but the league immediately added games the next two seasons and it's only grown from there.
WNBA Season
Number of Games
1997
28
1998
30
1999
32
2000
32
2001
32
2002
32
2003
34
2004
34
2005
34
2006
34
2007
34
2008
34
2009
34
2010
34
2011
34
2012
34
2013
34
2014
34
2015
34
2016
34
2017
34
2018
34
2019
34
2020
22 *COVID Bubble Season*
2021
32
2022
36
2023
40
2024
40
With 12 teams in the league, every team does not play every opponent an even number of times. Each team will play the other 11 teams at least three teams and will play a fourth game against seven of those opponents.
The WNBA will also have a brand-new level of visibility this season with a slew of broadcast partners. Cable channel Ion will carry the most regular season games, at 43, while ESPN will carry the entirety of the WNBA Playoffs. But you can also catch regular-season games on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Prime, CBS Sports and Paramount Plus, depending on the day.
Every game that's not available on a national television partner is also available on WNBA League Pass. A season-long subscription is just $34.99, a screaming deal that lets you watch every game for every team that's not televised on a national partner. In addition, you can watch full-game replays the next day, as well as classic games in their archive.
While WNBA teams will play the same number of games this season as last season, the time frame is very different, to accomodate a three-week break for the Paris Olympics in July and August. Here are the key dates for the 2024 WNBA season:
Key dates for the 2024 WNBA season
- May 14: Opening Night
- June 1-13: Commissioner's Cup Tournament
- June 25: Commissioner's Cup Championship
- July 18-21: WNBA All-Star Weekend
- July 21-August 14: Olympic Break
- August 19: WNBA Trade Deadline
- September 19: End of the regular season
- September 22: Playoffs begin
- October 20: Latest possible Finals date