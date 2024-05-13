Fansided

How many games are in the WNBA season?

The WNBA calendar has expanded over the years as the number of teams have grown. Here's how long the schedule will be for the 2024 season.

By Ian Levy

Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings
Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings / Gregory Shamus/GettyImages
The WNBA has come a long way since it debuted in the summer of 1997 with eight teams and a 28-game season. Heading into the 2024 season, it's 28th, the WNBA has never been bigger, more visible and more culturally relevant. It's also never covered as much of the calendar as it does right now.

The 2024 WNBA season will feature 40 games for each team but that wasn't always the case.

The WNBA season wasn't always 40 games

This will be the second 40-game season for the WNBA, reflecting the league's steady growth and expansion. The inaugural season was just 28 games long but the league immediately added games the next two seasons and it's only grown from there.

WNBA Season

Number of Games

1997

28

1998

30

1999

32

2000

32

2001

32

2002

32

2003

34

2004

34

2005

34

2006

34

2007

34

2008

34

2009

34

2010

34

2011

34

2012

34

2013

34

2014

34

2015

34

2016

34

2017

34

2018

34

2019

34

2020

22 *COVID Bubble Season*

2021

32

2022

36

2023

40

2024

40

With 12 teams in the league, every team does not play every opponent an even number of times. Each team will play the other 11 teams at least three teams and will play a fourth game against seven of those opponents.

The WNBA will also have a brand-new level of visibility this season with a slew of broadcast partners. Cable channel Ion will carry the most regular season games, at 43, while ESPN will carry the entirety of the WNBA Playoffs. But you can also catch regular-season games on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Prime, CBS Sports and Paramount Plus, depending on the day.

Every game that's not available on a national television partner is also available on WNBA League Pass. A season-long subscription is just $34.99, a screaming deal that lets you watch every game for every team that's not televised on a national partner. In addition, you can watch full-game replays the next day, as well as classic games in their archive.

While WNBA teams will play the same number of games this season as last season, the time frame is very different, to accomodate a three-week break for the Paris Olympics in July and August. Here are the key dates for the 2024 WNBA season:

Key dates for the 2024 WNBA season

  • May 14: Opening Night
  • June 1-13: Commissioner's Cup Tournament
  • June 25: Commissioner's Cup Championship
  • July 18-21: WNBA All-Star Weekend
  • July 21-August 14: Olympic Break
  • August 19: WNBA Trade Deadline
  • September 19: End of the regular season
  • September 22: Playoffs begin
  • October 20: Latest possible Finals date

