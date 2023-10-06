How many games are in an MLB Division series?
Here's what to know about the format and length of MLB Division series.
By Kristen Wong
The Wild Card series matchups for the MLB postseason are over. Up next, the Division series.
The MLB Division series is essentially the quarterfinal round of the playoffs. After the Wild Card series, eight teams remain; four from the American League, and four from the National League. So, there are two series in each league, or four series total.
The opening Division Series games are scheduled for Tuesday, October 11. A potential Game 5 for the NLDS is scheduled for Oct. 16, and a potential Game 5 for the ALDS is scheduled for Oct. 17.
Here's what you need to know about the MLB Division series.
How long is a Division series in MLB?
MLB Division series are best-of-five, which means they can feature as few as three games but as many as five.
The top two seeds from the American League and the National League got a bye in the Wild Card series and will now play in the Division series. In each league, the No. 1 seed will play the winner of the No. 4 vs. No. 5 Wild Card matchup, and the No. 2 seed will play the winner of the No. 3 vs. No. 6 Wild Card matchup.
The location of the games -- or home advantage -- is based on a 2-2-1 format. The higher seed will host Games 1, 2, and 5. The lower seed will host Games 3 and 4.
2023 MLB playoff field
AL Division Series
- Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles*
- Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros*
NL Division Series
- Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves*
- Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers*
* denotes higher seed