How many MLB teams have overcome a 3-1 World Series deficit?
Overcoming a 3-1 deficit to win the World Series isn't impossible, but it certainly doesn't happen often.
By Luke Norris
With an 11-7 loss to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks became the 48th team in MLB history to fall behind 3-1 in a best-of-seven World Series. And while not impossible to come back from such a deficit, it's certainly not an ideal position.
So, exactly how many teams have overcome a 3-1 hole to win the World Series?
Of the previous 47 teams to find themselves down 3-1 in a best-of-seven World Series, just six have rallied to win. That figure includes four of the 21 teams that were forced to win the final two games of the series on the road under the current 2-3-2 format.
The feat was first accomplished nearly a century ago when the Pittsburgh Pirates overcame a 3-1 deficit in the 1925 World Series to defeat the Washington Senators.
Facing future Hall of Famer Walter Johnson in Game 7 in monsoon-like conditions, the Pirates trailed 4-0 after the first inning but fought back to take a 9-7 victory, becoming the first team to pull off a 3-1 comeback in MLB postseason history.
The Chicago Cubs were the most recent team to overcome a 3-1 World Series deficit, famously ending the longest championship drought of all time by outlasting the Cleveland Indians in a seven-game epic in 2016.
The finale is seen by many as one of the greatest in World Series history and was the first Game 7 ever to be won in extra innings by the visiting team, with the Cubs taking an 8-7 victory in 10 innings following a rain delay that very well may have won them the title.
Here's a quick look at the entire list of teams to overcome a 3-1 deficit to win the World Series.
World Series
Winner
Loser
1925
Pittsburgh Pirates (NL)
Washington Senators (AL)
1958
New York Yankees (AL)
Milwaukee Braves (NL)
1968
Detroit Tigers (AL)
St. Louis Cardinals (NL)
1979
Pittsburgh Pirates (NL)
Baltimore Orioles (AL)
1985
Kansas City Royals (AL)
St. Louis Cardinals (NL)
2016
Chicago Cubs (NL)
Cleveland Indians (AL)
Three others nearly pulled off a 3-1 comeback as each forced a Game 7 but lost, those being the 1912 New York Giants, the 1967 Boston Red Sox, and the 1972 Cincinnati Reds.