How many NFL teams that started 0-2 have made the playoffs?
While obviously not impossible to make the NFL Playoffs after starting the season with an 0-2 record, the percentage of teams to do so is quite low.
By Luke Norris
Losing an NFL season opener isn't the end of the world.
Does every coach and every player on every team want to kick off a new campaign with a victory? Of course. But that obviously can't happen. And a Week 1 loss often doesn't matter, as plenty of teams have taken such a defeat and gone on to make the NFL Playoffs. Several of those same teams even went on to win the Super Bowl.
Starting a season 0-2, however, is a bit of a different story.
Now, it's obviously not impossible to make the NFL Playoffs after going 0-2. It has been done. But, historically, the probability certainly isn't desirable. So, just how many 0-2 teams have made the postseason? Let's take a look.
Since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, a total of 407 teams have started with an 0-2 mark (that number does not include the nine from this current 2023 NFL season).
And of those 407, just 39 have made the NFL Playoffs, the most recent being the 2022 Cincinnati Bengals, which comes out to 9.58 percent. So, again, while possible, teams that lose their first two games of the year typically don't earn postseason trips.
Now, think about this. Of the 39 teams to start 0-2 and still make the NFL Playoffs, only four made the Super Bowl. Three of those teams did take home the Lombardi Trophy, however, those being the 1993 Dallas Cowboys, the 2001 New England Patriots, and the 2007 New York Giants. The 1996 Patriots are the lone loser in that foursome.
Here's a quick look at every 0-2 NFL team to still make the postseason.
SEASON
TEAM
RECORD
RESULT
1978
Philadelphia Eagles
9-7
Lost Wild Card Round
1980
Los Angeles Rams
11-5
Lost Wild Card Round
1980
Cleveland Browns
11-5
Lost Divisional Round
1981
New York Jets
10-5-1
Lost Wild Card Round
1982
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5-4
Lost Wild Card Round
1984
Washington Commanders
11-5
Lost Divisional Round
1987
Indianapolis Colts
9-6
Lost Divisional Round
1989
Pittsburgh Steelers
9-7
Lost Divisional Round
1990
Philadelphia Eagles
10-6
Lost Wild Card Round
1990
Houston Oilers
9-7
Lost Wild Card Round
1990
New Orleans Saints
8-8
Lost Wild Card Round
1991
Atlanta Falcons
10-6
Lost Divisional Round
1992
San Diego Chargers
11-5
Lost Divisional Round
1993
Pittsburgh Steelers
9-7
Lost Wild Card Round
1993
Dallas Cowboys
12-4
Won Super Bowl
1994
New England Patriots
10-6
Lost Wild Card Round
1995
Detroit Lions
10-6
Lost Wild Card Round
1996
New England Patriots
11-5
Lost Super Bowl
1998
New York Jets
12-4
Lost AFC Championship
1998
Arizona Cardinals
9-7
Lost Divisional Round
1998
Buffalo Bills
10-6
Lost Wild Card Round
2001
New England Patriots
11-5
Won Super Bowl
2002
Pittsburgh Steelers
10-5-1
Lost Divisional Round
2002
Atlanta Falcons
9-6-1
Lost Divisional Round
2003
Philadelphia Eagles
12-4
Lost NFC Championship
2006
Kansas City Chiefs
9-7
Lost Wild Card Round
2007
New York Giants
10-6
Won Super Bowl
2008
San Diego Chargers
11-5
Lost Divisional Round
2008
Minnesota Vikings
10-6
Lost Wild Card Round
2008
Miami Dolphins
11-5
Lost Wild Card Round
2013
Carolina Panthers
12-4
Lost Divisional Round
2014
Indianapolis Colts
11-5
Lost AFC Championship
2015
Seattle Seahawks
10-6
Lost Divisional Round
2015
Houston Texans
9-7
Lost Wild Card Round
2016
Miami Dolphins
10-6
Lost Wild Card Round
2017
New Orleans Saints
11-5
Lost Divisional Round
2018
Seattle Seahawks
10-6
Lost Wild Card Round
2018
Houston Texans
11-5
Lost Wild Card Round
2022
Cincinnati Bengals
12-4
Lost AFC Championship
Stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference