How many NFL teams that started 0-2 have made the playoffs?

While obviously not impossible to make the NFL Playoffs after starting the season with an 0-2 record, the percentage of teams to do so is quite low.

By Luke Norris

Losing an NFL season opener isn't the end of the world.

Does every coach and every player on every team want to kick off a new campaign with a victory? Of course. But that obviously can't happen. And a Week 1 loss often doesn't matter, as plenty of teams have taken such a defeat and gone on to make the NFL Playoffs. Several of those same teams even went on to win the Super Bowl.

Starting a season 0-2, however, is a bit of a different story.

Now, it's obviously not impossible to make the NFL Playoffs after going 0-2. It has been done. But, historically, the probability certainly isn't desirable. So, just how many 0-2 teams have made the postseason? Let's take a look.

Since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, a total of 407 teams have started with an 0-2 mark (that number does not include the nine from this current 2023 NFL season).

And of those 407, just 39 have made the NFL Playoffs, the most recent being the 2022 Cincinnati Bengals, which comes out to 9.58 percent. So, again, while possible, teams that lose their first two games of the year typically don't earn postseason trips.

Now, think about this. Of the 39 teams to start 0-2 and still make the NFL Playoffs, only four made the Super Bowl. Three of those teams did take home the Lombardi Trophy, however, those being the 1993 Dallas Cowboys, the 2001 New England Patriots, and the 2007 New York Giants. The 1996 Patriots are the lone loser in that foursome.

Here's a quick look at every 0-2 NFL team to still make the postseason.

SEASON

TEAM

RECORD

RESULT

1978

Philadelphia Eagles

9-7

Lost Wild Card Round

1980

Los Angeles Rams

11-5

Lost Wild Card Round

1980

Cleveland Browns

11-5

Lost Divisional Round

1981

New York Jets

10-5-1

Lost Wild Card Round

1982

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5-4

Lost Wild Card Round

1984

Washington Commanders

11-5

Lost Divisional Round

1987

Indianapolis Colts

9-6

Lost Divisional Round

1989

Pittsburgh Steelers

9-7

Lost Divisional Round

1990

Philadelphia Eagles

10-6

Lost Wild Card Round

1990

Houston Oilers

9-7

Lost Wild Card Round

1990

New Orleans Saints

8-8

Lost Wild Card Round

1991

Atlanta Falcons

10-6

Lost Divisional Round

1992

San Diego Chargers

11-5

Lost Divisional Round

1993

Pittsburgh Steelers

9-7

Lost Wild Card Round

1993

Dallas Cowboys

12-4

Won Super Bowl

1994

New England Patriots

10-6

Lost Wild Card Round

1995

Detroit Lions

10-6

Lost Wild Card Round

1996

New England Patriots

11-5

Lost Super Bowl

1998

New York Jets

12-4

Lost AFC Championship

1998

Arizona Cardinals

9-7

Lost Divisional Round

1998

Buffalo Bills

10-6

Lost Wild Card Round

2001

New England Patriots

11-5

Won Super Bowl

2002

Pittsburgh Steelers

10-5-1

Lost Divisional Round

2002

Atlanta Falcons

9-6-1

Lost Divisional Round

2003

Philadelphia Eagles

12-4

Lost NFC Championship

2006

Kansas City Chiefs

9-7

Lost Wild Card Round

2007

New York Giants

10-6

Won Super Bowl

2008

San Diego Chargers

11-5

Lost Divisional Round

2008

Minnesota Vikings

10-6

Lost Wild Card Round

2008

Miami Dolphins

11-5

Lost Wild Card Round

2013

Carolina Panthers

12-4

Lost Divisional Round

2014

Indianapolis Colts

11-5

Lost AFC Championship

2015

Seattle Seahawks

10-6

Lost Divisional Round

2015

Houston Texans

9-7

Lost Wild Card Round

2016

Miami Dolphins

10-6

Lost Wild Card Round

2017

New Orleans Saints

11-5

Lost Divisional Round

2018

Seattle Seahawks

10-6

Lost Wild Card Round

2018

Houston Texans

11-5

Lost Wild Card Round

2022

Cincinnati Bengals

12-4

Lost AFC Championship

Stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference

