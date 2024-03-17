How many Pac-12 teams made the NCAA Tournament?
The Pac-12 as we know it is ending, so the teams that made the NCAA Tournament have one last chance to end the conference's long March Madness drought.
The final season of Pac-12 basketball as we know it is complete. The Oregon Ducks shocked the conference by winning the Pac-12 Tournament while the Arizona Wildcats won the regular season title.
But Pac-12 teams aren't done playing under the banner of the conference. March Madness is on the horizon.
Oregon locked in an automatic bid with their tournament victory. How many other Pac-12 teams are set to join them in the Big Dance?
4 Pac-12 teams made the NCAA Tournament
- Arizona Wildcats: No. 2 seed, West
- Washington State Cougars: No. 7 seed, East
- Colorado Buffaloes: No. 10 seed [First Four], South
- Oregon Ducks: No. 11 seed, Midwest
The Wildcats were in range of a No. 1 seed for a while this season Some stumbles down the stretch took them out of that range, including a loss to Washington State and a true upset at the hands of USC in the regular-season finale. They avenged the loss to the Trojans in the Pac-12 tournament before falling to Oregon in the next round.
The Ducks finished fourth in the Pac-12 after a solid season and proved their mettled by taking down UCLA, Arizona and Colorado in order to win the conference tournament.
Washington State was a pleasant surprise in the conference this season, earning a place in the Top 25. However they lost two of their last four games in conference then followed up an opening round win over Stanford in the Pac-12 tourney with a loss to Colorado.
Colorado was on a tear at the end of the regular season. They ripped off six wins in a row then took down Utah and Wazzu en route to the championship game. They ran out of juice against the Ducks though.
A Pac-12 team has not won the NCAA Tournament since 1997 when Arizona won their last title under Lute Olson. All of those teams dream of ending that drought in their last chance under the Pac-12 umbrella.