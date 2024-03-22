How many perfect brackets are left in March Madness?
Not many.
Every March, we all go through the ritual. Conference tournaments end, the selection committee convenes, we all complain about their picks, and then we all fill out a bracket. It's a rite of passage for college basketball fans — and even those who selectively tune in for the NCAA Tournament.
It doesn't take an expert to fill out a bracket. In fact, you'll often find that a simple coin flip does better than actually thinking through picks and using logic to determine projected outcomes. We have never had a perfect March Madness bracket front to back. In all of college basketball history, it has never happened once. With millions of players each year.
That is the steep mountain we all seek to climb every March. I'll admit, my bracket is busted up pretty good after Kentucky's loss. At least I picked Duquesne.
Anyhow, the state of the perfect bracket race is dire. With each game, fewer and fewer remain.
How many perfect brackets are left?
According to the official March Madness Twitter (X) page, Gonzaga's win over McNeese State rendered all but 0.0396 percent of brackets imperfect. That is not a lot.
By the end of the tournament, that number will probably reach zero. It's not impossible, but the mathematical odds of guessing an entire 64-team, single-elimination tournament correctly — from start to finish — is infinitesimal.
We should have more bracket-busters on the horizon, with No. 4 Kansas looking particularly vulnerable in their matchup with No. 13 Samford. The No. 12 seed James Madison Dukes is one of the hottest teams in college basketball. And, of course, there's a chance for a true, out-of-the-blue shocker. Like Oakland's win over Kentucky.
If your bracket is still perfect, bravo. If yours is not, have no fear. You're in the majority. From here on out, all that really matters is winning your group. I'm proud to say that none of my Elite Eight teams are eliminated yet.
The long view is important when evaluating bracket success. It's not always about how many you get wrong; it's about which picks you get right.
